The man used a sophisticated system to steal money. (symbolic image) Swen Pförtner/dpa

An employee at a bakery in Bern embezzled money over a period of months by faking repayments. In fact, thefts at the workplace occur time and again.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An employee of a well-known bakery in Bern embezzled a considerable amount of money over a period of several months.

Fake transactions enabled him to take amounts of between 150 and 300 francs from the till every day. Show more

An employee of a well-known bakery in Bern embezzled a considerable sum of money over a period of several months. The 27-year-old employee used a sophisticated method by posting refunds for reusable dishes that were never returned.

These fictitious transactions enabled him to take amounts of between 150 and 300 francs from the till every day, totaling 18,370 francs.

The crime took place at the company's newest branch, which opened in the fall of 2023, as reported by "20 Minuten". The incident came to light through a penalty order from the Bern-Mittelland public prosecutor's office, which convicted the employee of theft.

He received a conditional fine of CHF 4,000 with a two-year probation period. In addition, he must pay a fine of 1000 francs and fees of 500 francs.

Theft happens again and again

Neither the bakery nor the accused wanted to comment on the incident when contacted by "20 Minuten".

Although the case is extreme, it is not an isolated incident. A survey by the online comparison service "Moneyland" shows that 27% of Swiss respondents have already stolen at work. Men are slightly more likely to have done so than women, and younger people are more prone to such acts than older people.

The survey revealed that almost a third of 18 to 25-year-olds and 26 to 49-year-olds have already stolen something, while just over a fifth of 50 to 74-year-olds have done so.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.