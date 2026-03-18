A Lindt employee released toxic chlorine gas in Kilchberg in 2025 due to a chemical mix-up, resulting in the museum being evacuated. Lindt

A chemical error at the Lindt Home of Chocolate in Kilchberg led to an evacuation in 2025. The employee responsible has now been sentenced.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2025, a Lindt employee in Kilchberg released toxic chlorine gas due to a chemical mix-up, which led to the museum being evacuated.

No one was injured.

The man received a conditional fine and a fine. Show more

An incident at the Lindt Home of Chocolate in Kilchberg now has legal repercussions. In September 2025, the popular chocolate museum with hundreds of visitors had to be abruptly evacuated after toxic chlorine gas was released.

Around seven months later, the legally binding penalty order against the person responsible has been issued: A Lindt & Sprüngli employee was convicted of negligence, reports theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

According to investigations by the public prosecutor's office, a serious mix-up occurred at around 11 a.m. in the Kesselhaus on Schokoladenplatz. The 36-year-old accidentally mixed around 20 liters of Javel water with 15 liters of hydrochloric acid. This combination caused a chemical reaction that released highly toxic chlorine vapor. The gas can cause coughing and breathing difficulties even in low concentrations and is considered life-threatening in large quantities.

The Zurich emergency services responded immediately and mobilized the fire department, paramedics and chemical specialists. The entire museum was evacuated for safety reasons. No one was injured.

Conditional fine and fine

The Zurich public prosecutor's office has now sentenced the man to a conditional fine of 30 daily rates of CHF 150 each for negligent violation of the Chemicals Act. However, he only has to pay this if he commits another offense within two years.

In addition, he must pay a fine of 900 francs and procedural costs of 800 francs. When asked by the newspaper, a Lindt & Sprüngli spokesperson explained that the safety of employees and visitors is a top priority. However, the company would not comment on internal details.

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