Viola Amherd (left), then President of the Swiss Confederation, at a media conference on the successful conclusion of negotiations with the EU alongside Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in Bern on December 20, 2024. Image: Keystone/Anthony Anex

Employers' Director Roland Müller has surprisingly put forward possible measures to prevent wage dumping in Switzerland with regard to the new EU treaties.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After 197 meetings, Switzerland and the EU concluded the substantive negotiations on future relations a few weeks ago.

The steps mentioned by the Director of the Swiss Employers' Association (SAV) include work bans for companies that demonstrably do not adhere to Swiss rules. Müller also sees a payment freeze, which ensures that Swiss clients do not pay invoices from European companies that engage in wage dumping in Switzerland, as a possible instrument. Müller said this in an interview with CH Media on Monday.

"We are also discussing strengthening the Bau-Card instrument, which is to a certain extent an accreditation for companies in the construction industry that proves that they adhere to all the rules," Müller continued.

Over 50 meetings

The talks between the social partners and the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs are also about technical issues such as the proportionality of measures. Over 50 meetings have taken place so far. "I assume that we will find solutions in many areas," said the SAV Director. Like the trade unions, the SAV also wants to protect wage levels in Switzerland.

Wage dumping must be combated, said Roland Müller, Director of the Swiss Employers' Association, to CH Media. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

The SAV welcomed the agreements between Switzerland and the EU. The conclusion of the negotiations for Bilaterals III in December marked an important step, the SAV announced at the end of December. The association could no longer stand behind the new bilateral agreements "if there are interventions in the flexible labor market that have nothing to do with the EU posting companies," said Müller in a recent interview.