The Survih ski lift on the edge of the village of Samedan GR will remain closed for the rest of the season. A damaged drive component makes a quick repair impossible.

Bad news for snow sports fans in the Upper Engadine: the Survih ski lift in Samedan has ceased operations for this season "with immediate effect", as the operators write on their website. "We very much regret this decision," they continue. "Südostschweiz" first reported on the closure.

The reason is a technical defect. Specifically, a component of the drive was broken. The exact cause is still being investigated.

The Survih ski lift is located on the outskirts of Samedan GR. The decision that has now been taken is likely to be particularly painful in view of the current good snow conditions.

Practice slope for children

According to the operator, the repair would take more than six weeks, "which is why it is not possible to resume operations". The extent of the financial loss can only be estimated once the quotes are available and after the end of the season.

The closure will primarily affect children, families and locals. Survih is a classic practice slope - shorter and lower than the large ski areas in the region, such as Corviglia.

Future of the ski lift secured

At least the magic carpet for children will remain in operation for the time being. The restaurant is also still open. According to the operator, season ticket holders will be refunded 50 percent of the amount paid. Those affected should get in touch by email.

The all-clear has been given for the long term: technical repairs and the resumption of operations are planned for the coming winter season. The future of the small ski lift therefore seems secure.

