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University Hospital Expands Capacity Enhanced emergency response in Geneva due to the G7 summit

SDA

12.6.2026 - 13:03

Tents in front of the main entrance: The Geneva University Hospital (HUG) is increasing its emergency capacity in preparation for the G7 summit.
Tents in front of the main entrance: The Geneva University Hospital (HUG) is increasing its emergency capacity in preparation for the G7 summit.
Keystone

The Geneva University Hospital has expanded its emergency capacity in preparation for the G7 summit in Évian, France. It is thus preparing for a large number of injured people. On Friday, additional tents were set up in front of the hospital’s main entrance.

Keystone-SDA

12.06.2026, 13:03

12.06.2026, 13:21

The tents set up on the hospital’s forecourt across from the adult emergency room are intended to enable the rapid treatment of a large number of affected individuals. This could be particularly necessary for groups of people who have been exposed to tear gas, the Geneva University Hospital (HUG) announced.

In addition, the number of elective, non-urgent surgeries scheduled between June 11 and 18 has been reduced by 20 percent. At the same time, the HUG has created approximately 40 additional beds in the departments of internal medicine, surgery, and geriatrics.

Emergency services are also being reinforced with additional staff: the teams in the adult, pediatric, geriatric, and ophthalmology emergency departments are receiving extra support. If necessary, employees can be recalled from vacation or time off in lieu.

Easier border crossings for hospital staff

For the nursing and medical teams working across borders, a pass system introduced by the authorities is being used to facilitate border crossings. A total of 5,300 such passes have been issued to cross-border workers at the Geneva University Hospital.

In addition, approximately 100 free parking spaces are available for staff called in at short notice to provide reinforcement. Nearly 90 hotel rooms have also been reserved for key personnel who are indispensable for organizing and managing this major event.

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