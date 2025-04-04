Consumers with pacifiers: a campaign criticizes consumer laws with these images. blue News

Is the state increasingly putting a pacifier in our mouths? That's the view of a campaign launched by business representatives. They want to raise awareness among politicians and authorities.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Retailers, companies and their representatives are increasingly annoyed by consumer protection and other "paternalism".

With the "Don't be a baby" campaign, they want to send a signal to politicians and authorities and criticize the "growing nanny state".

The Foundation for Consumer Protection does not think much of the campaign and recalls what advertising was allowed in the 1980s. Show more

The Swiss Retail Federation, an association of retail companies, and the Swiss Trade Association launched a new campaign on Friday. Under the title "Don't be a baby", they are campaigning against what they see as increasing state intervention. This refers to political decisions that, in the view of the economy, entail unnecessary regulations or restrictions.

FDP National Councillor Daniela Schneeberger cites one example of this: in the city of Zurich, commercial advertising in public spaces is to be restricted. According to the city itself, it earns up to 19 million francs a year from advertising. However, many members of the city parliament are annoyed by the digital, often moving advertising videos and are now calling for a new law banning advertising.

Another example concerns the discussion at federal level, where it is being examined whether certain forms of advertising for sweet products should be restricted - especially those aimed specifically at children.

Business representatives criticize "protection", "paternalism" and "kindergarten"

In this context, the campaign's initiators speak of a growing "nanny state" - in other words, a state that treats the population like small children. The term originally comes from the political debate in the UK and the USA, where it was used to criticize state rules to protect consumers.

Margaret Thatcher (center), the conservative icon, criticized the "nanny state" 40 years ago. PD

The Swiss Retail Federation and the trade association also argue along the same lines. Daniela Schneeberger, their president and vice president respectively, said at the media conference:

«Nobody has to protect us from advertising - it is part of a free society.» Daniela Schneeberger FDP National Councillor

She received support from baker Jean-François Leuenberger, among others. He criticized the fact that certain regulations - such as sugar reduction - would make his work more difficult. "If we are banned more and more, if certain products are talked down to or over-regulated, we lose something important: enjoyment and self-determination."

Butcher Michael Vogt was also there. He said it was right to talk about conscious meat consumption. But: "Eating meat is not a bad thing if you do it right." He rejects guidelines such as "a maximum of 330 grams of meat per week". This demand was mentioned in Zurich as a possible idea in the "climate protection plan".

Differences of opinion between the Consumer Forum and Consumer Protection

The campaign is also supported by the Consumer Forum, which represents pro-business positions. President Babette Sigg said that many political decisions give people the feeling that they are no longer allowed to decide for themselves what is good for them. Her message: "Enough is enough!" and: "Leave the nanny in kindergarten." Sigg sits on the board of the meat lobby organization CarnaLibertas, which holds similar positions.

There is little support from the Foundation for Consumer Protection. Although its positions are often supported by left-wing parties, the organization itself is politically independent. Director Sara Stalder points out that companies do not focus on the health of the population, but primarily on their profits.

"We need someone to take a look," she says. Where only the logic of profit maximization applies, harmful substances are used and consumers are disadvantaged. The complete self-responsibility demanded by the industry is window-dressing. "Without reliable information and clear legal requirements, nobody can make informed decisions."

«It's not a question of coercion, but of information and safety.» Sara Stalder Foundation for Consumer Protection

According to Stalder, it's not a question of "nagging or regulations for the sake of regulations", but of protecting children and young people and ensuring an environmentally friendly diet. "This requires information and minimum legal standards. Self-determination starts with knowledge - not with advertising slogans."

When Nutella was advertised as a healthy breakfast in the 1980s, nobody noticed. Today, such advertising is banned - a step forward, according to Stalder. Consumer protection is not a "nanny state", but a prerequisite for real freedom of choice. "15 percent of children and young people and 43 percent of adults in Switzerland are overweight or obese - you can't gloss over that with a funny campaign."