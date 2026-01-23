A complete Board of Directors clears the way: All members of the board of the Seetal Rescue Service in the canton of Lucerne are stepping down. Despite the personnel turbulence, those responsible emphasize that emergency care will remain fully guaranteed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The entire board of the Seetal Rescue Service is gradually resigning. This is due to differences of opinion with the management regarding the running of the company.

Those responsible emphasize that emergency care will continue without restriction. Successors for the board are already being sought.

The rescue service was criticized years ago, but considers these problems to have been solved.

Things are going wrong - and not for the first time. There has been an unusual change of leadership at the Seetal Rescue Service in the canton of Lucerne: President Corinne Zurgilgen and Board member Milomirka Komatina stepped down at the end of May. The four remaining members of the board also intend to step down by the end of August at the latest.

As reported by the "Seetaler Bote ", differences of opinion between the management and the Board of Directors regarding the management of the rescue service are the reason for this step.

Operations are 100 percent guaranteed

Neither the Board of Directors nor the management are commenting on the background to this. Vice President René Sidler refers to the protection of personal privacy and emphasizes that the rescue service is functioning normally, reports the "Seetaler Bote". Operations are guaranteed "one hundred percent". The remaining members of the board want to step down at an extraordinary general meeting in the second half of August. According to Sidler, talks are already underway with potential successors.

It is unusual for an entire Board of Directors to resign instead of replacing the management. René Sidler rejects the accusation of misconduct. There are "simply different views", writes the "Seetaler Bote". Jonas Willisegger, Head of the Competence Center Public & Nonprofit Management at Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, generally explains that a board of directors usually has the stronger position. In associations, however, the operational management can build up a strong position of power over the years.

"If the board simply dismisses the management, it may risk considerable collateral damage." That is why "a collective resignation" is often "the more pragmatic solution than a protracted internal power struggle".

Not the first time

The rescue service made negative headlines five years ago. At that time, it lacked an operating license, and there were also problems on the board and accusations of bullying. However, Sidler emphasizes that this has nothing to do with the current situation. The service now has all the necessary licenses, including that of the Interverband für Rettungswesen and the operating license from the canton of Lucerne. "We have done our homework."

The association was restructured after the crisis. Since January 2025, municipalities, companies and private individuals have been able to become members or patrons alongside employees. Daniel Rüttimann, who took over the co-presidency in 2021, takes stock. He joined as a Hochdorf municipal councillor at the time in order to secure the independence of the service, which was in crisis: "Looking back, we succeeded, even if it took a little longer than expected."

No unrest due to resignations

Deputy Managing Director Nadja Blaser also emphasizes that emergency care is not at risk. Operations are not restricted "in any way", according to the "Seetaler Bote". There is no unrest among the staff due to the resignations. She does not comment on the current conflict either.

The Seetal Rescue Service celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. It operates around the clock with two ambulances and employs 34 staff, including four trainees and twelve freelancers.