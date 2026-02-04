A 51-year-old man will soon have to answer to the Kreuzlingen district court. sda

An escalated business dispute over hundreds of thousands of euros ends fatally: the trial of a 51-year-old man who allegedly shot his former business partner begins at the district court of Kreuzlingen TG.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The trial of a 51-year-old man accused of shooting dead his business partner in April 2023 following an escalated dispute over large financial investments begins at Kreuzlingen District Court.

The public prosecutor sees a clear motive for the crime in financial conflicts and is demanding a 15-year prison sentence for intentional homicide. The accused is already serving an early sentence.

According to the indictment, the accused fired three shots after a lengthy argument, the last of which was fatal at close range, and also endangered a witness before turning himself in. Show more

It is April 14, 2023, an ordinary afternoon - until it ends fatally. Alex N., as the Tagblatt calls him, takes a revolver and ammunition from his garage, stows them both in a black briefcase and makes his way to his business partner's office. A man who was once also his friend.

Less than an hour later, he is dead.

This is how the indictment, which is now at the center of a sensational trial, describes it. On February 10, the trial against the now 51-year-old Alex N starts at the Kreuzlingen district court in the canton of Thurgau. Three days are scheduled for the main hearing. The public prosecutor is demanding a 15-year prison sentence for intentional homicide. Alex N. is already serving an early sentence in Zurich's Pöschwies correctional facility.

A dispute over hundreds of thousands of euros

The alleged motive: money and broken business relationships. The victim was the managing director of a company that was active in the real estate business as well as house and apartment construction. In 2019, Alex N. initially invested 140,000 euros in one of the company's construction projects in Baden-Baden, Germany. Apparently with success - because shortly afterwards he invested another €340,000 in another construction project in Baden-Württemberg.

But this time things did not go smoothly. The indictment mentions "differences of opinion", specifically the "non-payment of the investment or profits". The dispute escalated and Alex N. filed a lawsuit against his former friend's company.

However, the civil trial scheduled for May 2024 in Kreuzlingen never took place: the business partner was already dead by then and Alex N. was in custody. The company's lawyer said in his plea at the time that Alex N. had obviously wanted to get his money quickly, that he had "blown the fuses and reached for a weapon".

The last hour before the crime

What exactly happened in the hour or so before the fatal shooting remains partially unclear. However, the indictment describes the sequence of events on the basis of video recordings: Both men initially went into a meeting room, left after a few minutes and continued their discussion in the parking lot. The briefcase with the revolver is said to have been left on the floor for a while.

The business partner then ran to the forecourt in front of the office building on a busy road. Alex N. followed him, the briefcase now back in his hand - open. They talked there for around twelve minutes. Alex N. "waved his hands wildly".

Then the fatal moment: Alex N. suddenly pulls out his revolver and fires two shots at his business partner. He falls backwards to the ground. But it doesn't stop there. At close range, from above, Alex N. fires a third shot into the victim's left temple. The man dies that same evening as a result of his injuries.

"Hey!" - a witness intervenes

About 15 meters from the crime scene, on the other side of the street, an employee of the city of Kreuzlingen observed the scene. He shouted "Hey" loudly. Alex N. turned around and pointed the loaded revolver at the witness for a few seconds. The witness took cover behind the trailer of his vehicle and dialed 911.

Shortly afterwards, Alex N. raised his hands above his head, ran up and down the sidewalk and finally called out to the city employee: "Police".

In addition to intentional homicide, the public prosecutor is also accusing Alex N. of endangering life. The trial will be held in public. The presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is handed down.