A large resort is to be built in the tranquil village of Obergesteln VS one day. IMAGO/Dreamstime

Jean Claude Bregy is planning a 100 million resort in Obergesteln VS with 130 rental apartments. The municipality is supporting the tourism project.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Entrepreneur Jean Claude Bregy is planning a 100 million franc resort in Obergesteln VS.

The project will include 130 rental apartments, a restaurant, a wellness and fitness area and a park with artificial lakes.

The aim of the project is to achieve 100,000 overnight stays per year.

The municipality supports the project. Show more

An ambitious tourism project is set to revitalize Obergesteln, a Valais mountain village with around 200 inhabitants. Entrepreneur Jean Claude Bregy is planning a resort together with partners. The cost: 100 million francs. According to the "Walliser Bote " newspaper, 130 new rental apartments are to be built.

The project will include studios, apartments and maisonettes. The offer will be complemented by a restaurant for 80 guests, a wellness facility, a fitness area and a parking garage. A park with artificial lakes rounds off the project.

The exact details of the resort are not yet known, as there are no visualizations. Bregy and his partners plan to present the "Resort Obergoms" project to the public in mid-January.

100,000 overnight stays per year

Bregy, who is known beyond the canton's borders, has built up one of the largest building technology companies in Switzerland with Poenina Holding.

Despite his successes, he had to vacate his office in 2021 after his trust was withdrawn. The reason for this was his involvement in a case of fraud during the construction of the Lötschberg Base Tunnel, for which he was finally convicted.

The resort is to operate like a hotel, with the apartments being rented out rather than sold. The aim is to achieve 100,000 overnight stays per year, which would double the current number of overnight stays in the region.

Municipality backs project

Bregy already owns the land on which the resort is to be built. As it is already in the building zone, there is no need for any rezoning.

The municipality is behind the project and talks with the canton are ongoing. Bregy wants to start construction as soon as possible and emphasizes the efficiency of the planning. He assures that it will not be a futuristic temple, but a project that blends harmoniously into its surroundings.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content taken from AI is verified by the editorial team.

More videos on the topic