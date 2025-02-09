Swiss voters will decide today on the environmental responsibility initiative, which calls for a radical change in the economy and consumption. Archive image: Keystone

Switzerland today decided on a popular initiative demanding that the economy and consumption use significantly fewer resources than today. According to the trend, this was clearly rejected. All the news here in the ticker.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The environmental responsibility initiative fails due to a majority of the cantons. This is certain after the count of 14 cantons.

Lucerne has voted against the right to vote from the age of 16.

The people of Solothurn rejected a minimum wage of 23 francs per hour and the completely revised Energy Act.

In the canton of Basel-Landschaft , the introduction of a minimum wage was narrowly rejected.

Voters in Schaffhausen do not want lower taxes for electric cars.

In the canton of Bern, the solar initiative was rejected. The counter-proposal is accepted. Show more

Update 12 noon: According to initial projections, voters in the canton of Zurich have clearly said no to the environmental responsibility initiative. According to the canton's midday calculations, the proposal will be rejected with 66.5 percent of votes against. The confidence interval lies between 62.4 percent and 70.5 percent. This means that the final count is also unlikely to result in a Yes vote.

Similar signals are coming from other cantons: The initiative apparently has no chance of being accepted.

Update 11.25 a.m.: Although the results may only be announced after 12 noon, the "Tages-Anzeiger " is already reporting at 11.12 a.m. how the Zurich municipality of Eglisau has voted. 998 are against the environmental responsibility initiative and 435 in favor. The turnout was 41.9 percent.

About the environmental responsibility initiative

The aim of the popular initiative "For a responsible economy within planetary boundaries (environmental responsibility initiative)" launched by the Young Greens is to protect and preserve the natural foundations of life. However, this would require a radical change in the economy, consumption and everyday life.

The initiative demands that only as many resources as can be regenerated should be used for economic activities and consumption in Switzerland. The focus should be on the well-being of people and the environment and not on profits. This change should take place within ten years.

The environmental responsibility initiative was launched by the Young Greens and is supported by the SP and the Greens as well as environmental organizations. The SVP, FDP, Center Party, GLP and business associations recommend a No. The Federal Council and Parliament also reject the initiative. The campaign for the referendum was lackluster. This is also reflected in the comparatively low voting budgets.