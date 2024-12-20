The Young Greens submitted the environmental responsibility initiative in February 2023. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

The Young Greens' environmental responsibility initiative would have been rejected by a relative majority around seven weeks before the vote next February, according to an SRG poll.

Keystone-SDA SDA

49 percent of voters would have definitely or rather voted against the environmental responsibility initiative. The gender gap is striking.

Almost two thirds of those willing to participate already expressed a firm intention to vote at this early stage and only 6% were completely undecided, as SRG reported on Friday on the first wave of the SRG trend survey in the run-up to the vote on February 9. The level of opinion formation is medium advanced. At 35%, voter turnout is well below the long-term average.

The gender gap is striking: 56% of women voted in favor, but only 37% are definitely in favor; 59% of men were against it. Regionally, support was higher in French- and Italian-speaking Switzerland (55%) than in German-speaking Switzerland (52%). There, 52 percent were against it. Support also decreases with rising income and increases with the level of education.

Resources and livelihoods soon to be exhausted

The prognosis is clear: 81% of those surveyed were against the idea, while only 19% were in favor. On average, 42% said yes.

Two thirds of those willing to participate agreed in principle that resources and livelihoods could soon be exhausted. Over two thirds were of the opinion that Switzerland should not only reduce its environmental impact at home. It should also take responsibility for ecological damage abroad.

Fear of rising prices

Two thirds of respondents also feared disadvantages such as rising prices if the initiative were implemented. 65 percent considered it risky to burden the Swiss economy with bans, as this could weaken the country as a business location, according to the report. In addition, two thirds were of the opinion that the initiative would force people to make sacrifices and massively restrict their accustomed standard of living.

Voters will decide on the popular initiative "For a responsible economy within planetary boundaries (environmental responsibility initiative)" on February 9, 2025. The Young Greens' petition for a referendum was submitted in February 2023. The initiators are calling for a constitutional article that puts environmental protection first. In addition, Switzerland's environmental impact should be reduced in such a way that the planet's carrying capacity is respected. The Federal Council and Parliament reject the initiative.

For the first wave of the SRG SSR trend survey on the referendum, the GFS Bern research institute interviewed 18,845 voters throughout Switzerland from December 2 to 16. The statistical margin of error is +/-2.8 percentage points.