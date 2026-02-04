The Villa Rose on Lake Lucerne belonged to Marc Rich at the time. Google Maps

New documents from the Epstein files show: The deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein also let himself be informed about exclusive properties in central Switzerland. These included the well-known "Villa Rose" in Meggen and a stately home in the canton of Zug.

The new Epstein files also shed light on possible real estate interests of the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in Switzerland. The published documents show that Epstein received information on high-priced properties in central Switzerland - including the "Villa Rose" in Meggen on Lake Lucerne, as first reported by the "Luzerner Zeitung".

In an email from 2010, the then US sports official David Stern informed Epstein about the former property of commodities trader Marc Rich. Stern wrote that the purchase could be completed "quickly and without an agency" as he knew Rich well. He also emphasized that the villa offered "high-security facilities and privacy".

At the end of the message, Stern simply asked: "Any interest?"

Inquiry without response

A few days later, according to the files, Epstein asked whether anything had come up with regard to Rich's house. There is no answer in the published documents. A year later, Stern contacted Epstein again and wrote that Rich was planning to move to London. His daughter had told him that Rich wanted to sell his Swiss houses - the one in St. Moritz and the one in Meggen.

However, Epstein never managed to purchase them. The property in Meggen later changed hands: the "Villa Rose" has belonged to Canadian art collector Robert Landau since 2014.

Surprise with real estate consultant

A stately property in the canton of Zug is also mentioned in the files. A real estate company described a property on Lake Zug to David Stern after he had signaled his interest. Stern then forwarded the message to Epstein - without the company's knowledge - and noted that Epstein was "interested in such properties".

The real estate consultant, who was in contact with Stern at the time, expressed surprise at her name appearing in the Epstein files when asked by the "Luzerner Zeitung". Although she confirmed that she had been contacted by Stern, she explained that she had not received any feedback on the Zug property or later. She had no knowledge of any contact between Stern and Epstein.

