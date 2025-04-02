This poster in Pfungen ZH was only removed after more than 100 complaints. Frauen Zentrale Zürich

The Zurich Women's Center has been successful with over 100 complaints against a provocative poster for an erotic club in Pfungen ZH. The advertisement, which showed scantily clad women, was subsequently removed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A provocative poster for an erotic club in Pfungen ZH led to the removal of the advertisement after more than 100 complaints from the Zurich Women's Center.

The poster company and Club Globe initially denied any responsibility.

The case shows that collective protest against sexualized advertising in public spaces can have an impact. Show more

A controversial poster for an erotic club in Pfungen ZH caused a stir and led to a successful protest by the Zurich Women's Center. The advertisement, which was displayed on a busy street, showed women in lingerie and sometimes topless. This prompted the Women's Centre to mobilize its members and submit over 100 complaints to the Fairness Commission. This was reported by "20 Minuten".

The initiative began in December 2024, when a lawyer drew the attention of the Women's Center to the poster. The ombudsman's office initially rejected her complaint as it considered the poster to be in compliance with the law. However, the Women's Centre did not want to accept this example of the sexualization of women in public spaces.

Poster company rejects responsibility

Alexandra Müller, Head of Communications at the Women's Center, explained that the municipal council of Pfungen and the poster marketing company did not want to take any action: "Our contact person showed a complete lack of understanding and refused to accept any responsibility," Müller told "20 Minuten".

The organization therefore encouraged its members to take action and submit complaints to the Fairness Commission. These should make it clear why the poster is not only offensive, but also disrespectful towards women.

The effort pays off

The Fairness Commission responded to the flood of complaints and asked Club Globe for a statement. In its activity report, the Fairness Commission wrote that it had "never handled so many complaints as in the past year". The efforts of the Women's Center paid off, as the poster was eventually removed.

Ingo Heidbrink, the brothel's legal representative, told 20 Minuten that he did not find the poster offensive. He emphasized that the poster company considered the motif to be harmless and that Club Globe had not expected such an uproar. Nevertheless, bikinis were painted on the poster to accommodate the protests.

Lack of understanding for the uproar

Heidbrink went on to explain that the campaign was not ended prematurely, but ended as normal. He showed a lack of understanding for the uproar and referred to other advertisements which, in his opinion, are similarly provocative but do not cause any complaints.

The discussion about the removal of sexist posters from public spaces remains a topical issue. With its commitment, the Frauenzentrale Zürich has set an example and shown that collective protest can have an effect.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.