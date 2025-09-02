The ESAF-Holzmuni Max will be located in Andermatt UR in the future. Picture: Keystone

The 20-metre-high ESAF wooden bull Muni Max is moving to Andermatt UR and will be set up as a tourist attraction on the Nätschen in future. He will also be given a new name.

Muni Max from the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival (ESAF) will in future be on display on the Nätschen above Andermatt UR. The wooden bull, which is over 20 meters high, is to be erected as a tourist attraction in Andermatt.

The 182-tonne wooden bull will be adapted for its installation in Uri. The name will be changed to reflect local tradition: "Muni Max" will become "Max der Uristier", as Franz-Xaver Simmen, President of the "Max der Uristier" association, confirmed on Tuesday at the request of Keystone-SDA.

A traditional red nose ring made of moon wood from the Gruonwald forest near the Eggbergen mountains will also be added. Initially, "20 Minuten" reported on the move of the wooden bull to Andermatt.

New landmark of the canton of Uri

In future, the bull will be open to visitors from the inside. Four floors will be accessible via an elevator, part of the area will remain accessible free of charge, while the income from the areas subject to a charge will primarily be used for maintenance.

Simmen says that numerous private companies from Uri and Central Switzerland have contributed significantly to the realization of the project. The project documents mention 15 investors. The five-member board includes Christian Arnold (SVP), the mayor of Uri.

The total costs amount to CHF 1.85 million, of which CHF 1.2 million is for the purchase of the wooden bull. The remainder will be used for the extension, assembly and installation for permanent use. The bull should be in Andermatt before the winter and serve as a new landmark for the canton of Uri.

"We plan to submit the building application as soon as possible," Simmen told Keystone-SDA. The dismantling of the wooden bull in Mollis GL will begin next week.

Politically, the wooden bull is also causing a stir in the canton of Uri. District councillor Franz Gisler (center) submitted a minor question to the cantonal government on Tuesday. Among other things, he wants to clarify whether public funds are being used, what purpose the bull serves and where and for how long it is to be erected.