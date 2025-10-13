The man ended up in the store with his Opel. Kantonspolizei Aargau

A young driver had a chase with the Aargau police on Monday night. The escape ended spectacularly: the car crashed into a store in the middle of Wettingen - three people were injured.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 22-year-old Austrian fled from a police checkpoint on the A1 on Monday night.

In Wettingen AG, he lost control of his Opel and crashed into a store.

Three people were injured and the store and the vehicle were totaled. Show more

A spectacular car chase took place in the canton of Aargau on Monday night. According to the Aargau cantonal police, a patrol wanted to carry out a traffic check shortly after 1 a.m. at the Würenlos service area. A white Opel approached the checkpoint - initially slowed down, but then suddenly accelerated and drove over the restricted area back onto the A1 towards Bern.

The police immediately gave chase. The driver left the highway at the Wettingen-Ost exit and sped on towards the city center. A second patrol positioned itself at the traffic circle at Zentrumsplatz. However, the driver arrived on the opposite carriageway at high speed - and ultimately lost control of the car.

The Opel drove over the central island, crashed into the window of a store and only came to a standstill inside the store. The 22-year-old driver from Austria and his 26-year-old passenger, also Austrian, suffered moderate injuries. A 65-year-old female passenger from Serbia sustained minor to moderate injuries. All three were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The store was severely damaged and the vehicle was totaled. The collision also caused a water pipe to burst, necessitating the intervention of the fire department. Bus traffic also had to be temporarily diverted.

The young man had to surrender his driver's license on the spot. It is still unclear why he fled. The police have started an investigation.