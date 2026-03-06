This is not the first time that allegations of bullying have been made at ETH. Keystone

A professor at ETH Zurich is alleged to have pitted employees against each other for years and confronted them with sexist remarks. The accused rejects the main allegations - but admits to individual mistakes.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to former employees, an ETH professor allegedly created a climate of fear over a period of years. This is reported by SRF Investigativ.

According to the report, complaints about his behavior have existed since at least 2017. ETH responded in 2019 with restrictions on the supervision of doctoral students and leadership coaching.

Although the professor admits mistakes, he rejects key accusations. A new complaint from 2025 did not provide sufficient evidence. Show more

A professor at ETH Zurich is alleged to have harassed employees for years and created a climate of fear with sexist remarks and intimidation. Former employees reported this to SRF Investigativ.

The professor at the Department of Management, Technology and Economics is said to have commented on the bodies of female students and pitted employees against each other. Several of those affected also reported being intimidated and threatened with dismissal.

For some, the incidents had serious personal consequences. According to the report, those affected left ETH or sought psychological help.

Complaints since at least 2017

The professor rejects the main accusations. He acknowledges individual mistakes and "inappropriate conversations" at the beginning of his professorship, but emphasizes that he did not intentionally want to harm anyone.

According to SRF Investigativ, there have been complaints about his behavior since at least 2017, and the ETH management had also been informed by 2019 at the latest. At that time, the professor was temporarily not allowed to supervise doctoral students and had to complete two years of leadership coaching.

However, former employees report that the problematic behavior continued later on. Many did not report incidents because they felt it was ineffective or risky.

Structures at ETH complex and in need of improvement

In 2025, a doctoral student submitted another bullying complaint. However, according to SRF Investigativ, an external reporting office did not find sufficient evidence. Instead, the investigation report cited "interpersonal incompatibility" as a possible cause. According to his own statement, the professor subsequently withdrew as a doctoral supervisor.

ETH told SRF Investigativ that it could only act if irregularities were reported. Since 2019, it has had no knowledge of inappropriate behavior by the professor - apart from the 2025 case. However, according to research, a report by the Reporting Office states that the structures for dealing with conflicts at ETH are complex and should be improved.

A quarter of doctoral students felt badly treated

This is not the first time that ETH has been confronted with allegations of bullying. In February 2017, allegations against an astronomy professor were made public. A year later, there were allegations against a mechanical engineering professor. At the time, a survey of doctoral students also showed that a quarter felt badly treated by their professor.

More from the department