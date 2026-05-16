Real or fake? Photographed or generated? It is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish AI images from real ones. ETH researcher Felix Franke explains in a press release from the university that he realized ten years ago that deepfake photos and videos would become a serious problem. These AI-generated products imitate real people or situations deceptively realistically, manipulating or placing them in a new context. In this way, they distort reality and undermine people's trust in what they see.
Since 2017, Franke and his team have been working on a means of labeling AI-generated photos, videos and audio files.
The principle: a chip on the camera's image sensor places a signature on each image that is imperceptible to the human eye. This guarantees that the image was actually taken as it is presented. Sound recordings can also be marked in this way.
Only genuine, non-manipulated images can bear a signature
As soon as an image or audio file is manipulated, the signature automatically changes and loses its validity. This makes it possible to check at any time whether a recording is genuine or has been subsequently altered.
The communication does not explain what type of manipulation of the image is affected by this. Whether color or exposure corrections also destroy the authenticity seal remains unclear. It is also unclear what happens when noise or interference is removed from sound recordings.
Franke and his team are considering a public database in which all the signatures of the images are stored and can be viewed. Blockchain technology lends itself to this. Media companies, authorities and even ordinary users can check whether an image is authentic. Social media platforms could automatically recognize whether a photo has been manipulated when it is uploaded - and mark verified content with a green tick, for example.
The catch: everyone has to install an authenticity chip
According to the ETH team, it is technically possible to manipulate the chip in order to pass off deepfake images as genuine. However, the effort involved is high and makes it possible to generate AI images on a massive scale.
The authenticity chip works, as Felix Franke's team has proven and described in a scientific article. But now the technology has to overcome a very high hurdle: all manufacturers of image sensors - the component that creates digital photos - would have to incorporate the chip into them.
Franke says that this would probably require political or social pressure on the industry to take on the additional expense of installing such authenticity chips. The researcher is convinced that humans will probably not be able to win the battle against the flood of AI-generated deepfake images. It seems that humanity can only master certain technologies with more technology.