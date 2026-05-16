There are still only prototypes: A chip places a signature on every image photographed with a digital camera to prove its authenticity. Any manipulation changes the signature, deepfake images cannot have proof of authenticity in the first place - or only with great technical effort. Caroline Arndt Foppa / ETH Zürich

Researchers at ETH have developed a chip that can unmask any AI image. However, the system will only work if all manufacturers integrate the component into their cameras.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A research team at ETH has developed a chip that adds an invisible signature to photos and sound recordings. This should make it possible to check whether content is genuine or manipulated.

If an image or audio file is subsequently altered, the signature loses its validity. However, it remains unclear which edits already count as manipulation, such as color corrections or noise filters.

For the technology to work, all manufacturers of image sensors would have to install the chip. This would require political or social pressure on the industry. Show more

Real or fake? Photographed or generated? It is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish AI images from real ones. ETH researcher Felix Franke explains in a press release from the university that he realized ten years ago that deepfake photos and videos would become a serious problem. These AI-generated products imitate real people or situations deceptively realistically, manipulating or placing them in a new context. In this way, they distort reality and undermine people's trust in what they see.

Since 2017, Franke and his team have been working on a means of labeling AI-generated photos, videos and audio files.

The principle: a chip on the camera's image sensor places a signature on each image that is imperceptible to the human eye. This guarantees that the image was actually taken as it is presented. Sound recordings can also be marked in this way.

Only genuine, non-manipulated images can bear a signature

As soon as an image or audio file is manipulated, the signature automatically changes and loses its validity. This makes it possible to check at any time whether a recording is genuine or has been subsequently altered.

The communication does not explain what type of manipulation of the image is affected by this. Whether color or exposure corrections also destroy the authenticity seal remains unclear. It is also unclear what happens when noise or interference is removed from sound recordings.

Franke and his team are considering a public database in which all the signatures of the images are stored and can be viewed. Blockchain technology lends itself to this. Media companies, authorities and even ordinary users can check whether an image is authentic. Social media platforms could automatically recognize whether a photo has been manipulated when it is uploaded - and mark verified content with a green tick, for example.

The catch: everyone has to install an authenticity chip

According to the ETH team, it is technically possible to manipulate the chip in order to pass off deepfake images as genuine. However, the effort involved is high and makes it possible to generate AI images on a massive scale.

The authenticity chip works, as Felix Franke's team has proven and described in a scientific article. But now the technology has to overcome a very high hurdle: all manufacturers of image sensors - the component that creates digital photos - would have to incorporate the chip into them.

Franke says that this would probably require political or social pressure on the industry to take on the additional expense of installing such authenticity chips. The researcher is convinced that humans will probably not be able to win the battle against the flood of AI-generated deepfake images. It seems that humanity can only master certain technologies with more technology.