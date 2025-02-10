Hönggerberg The property is located in the Höngg quarter in district 10 in Zurich, below the Hönggerberg campus of ETH Zurich. Image: ETH Zürich The building, which dates back to 1923, has 7 apartments. Image: ETH Zürich The City of Zurich has a right of first refusal. Image: ETH Zürich Hönggerberg The property is located in the Höngg quarter in district 10 in Zurich, below the Hönggerberg campus of ETH Zurich. Image: ETH Zürich The building, which dates back to 1923, has 7 apartments. Image: ETH Zürich The City of Zurich has a right of first refusal. Image: ETH Zürich

The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich is selling a historic townhouse in the Höngg district. The guide price for the showpiece property with seven apartments is five million francs.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you ETH Zurich is selling a historic apartment building from 1923 in the Höngg district.

The building has seven apartments.

The guide price is five million francs. Show more

According to the sales documentation, the eye-catching house from 1923 in the Höngg district of Zurich has a 3-room apartment on the first floor, two 4-room apartments on the first floor and the upper floor and a 2-room apartment on the top floor. The plot area is just under 1000 square meters.

Just last year, ETH sold villas on the Zürichberg for over CHF 24 million. Just like the properties on Zürichberg, the townhouse on Hönggerberg will be sold in a two-stage bidding process with the highest bidder being awarded the contract. Interested parties have until February 21 to submit their first offer.

City of Zurich could take over the building

When asked by "Blick" why ETH is parting with the property, university circles say: The university prioritizes properties that it can use for teaching and research purposes. "As the property at Kürbergstrasse 20 is a purely residential property that is also located outside the Zurich city center development area, it is to be sold," says ETH spokesperson Christoph Elhardt.

According to the sales documentation, the City of Zurich has a right of first refusal, which it can exercise at the price of the highest bid. "The City of Zurich has expressed its interest in Kürbergstrasse 20," Elhardt explains to Blick. According to Elhardt, at the end of the bidding process in mid-March, a vote will be held with the City of Zurich to decide whether it wishes to exercise its right of first refusal.