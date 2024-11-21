Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, flies via Zurich to Belgium after the G20 summit in Rio. Jean-Francois Badias/AP/dpa

On a Swiss flight from Zurich to Brussels, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen administered first aid to a passenger. The incident occurred on the way back from the G20 summit.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ursula von der Leyen administered first aid during a Swiss flight after a medical emergency was declared.

The EU Commission and the airline confirmed the incident.

Von der Leyen has medical training, including a doctorate in medicine and professional experience as an assistant doctor. Show more

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is not only politically active, but also demonstrates civil courage. On her return flight from the G20 summit in Rio on Wednesday, von der Leyen was on a Swiss flight from Zurich to Brussels. As witnesses told "20 Minuten", someone suddenly needed help. Von der Leyen immediately administered first aid.

Swiss flight LX780 took off from Zurich at 1.17 pm. A passenger reported that the crew was looking for someone with medical knowledge. He observed a woman rushing to help, whom he recognized as Ursula von der Leyen. After landing, she was picked up by a black Mercedes.

The EU Commission confirmed the incident. Arianna Podesta, deputy chief spokeswoman, explained that von der Leyen helped the passenger until landing, when medical staff took over. The airline also confirmed the health incident, but did not give any details about the people involved.

Ursula von der Leyen has a medical background. She obtained her doctorate in 1991 and worked as an assistant doctor at the Women's Clinic at Hanover Medical School. In 2001, she obtained a Master of Public Health and worked in the Department of Epidemiology.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.