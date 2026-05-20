Members of the European Parliament view the SVP initiative to limit immigration with scepticism. They warn that a yes vote could create uncertainty surrounding the Bilateral Agreements III.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you EU parliamentarians see the "No Swiss 10 million" initiative as a threat to relations between Switzerland and the EU.

According to several MEPs, the possible termination of the free movement of persons in particular would seriously jeopardize the bilateral approach.

Acceptance of the initiative could also trigger uncertainty surrounding the new Bilaterals III and cooperation with Brussels. Show more

Members of the European Parliament are following the discussions in Switzerland on the SVP initiative "No Switzerland of 10 million" with interest. In their view, accepting the initiative would call into question the good relations between Bern and Brussels.

"The initiative is a covert attack on our relations", said Christophe Grudler in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency. Accepting it would send out a "very bad" political signal.

The Frenchman is the European Parliament's permanent rapporteur for Switzerland. The MEP from Belfort (F) is a member of the liberal-centrist Renew Europe group.

On June 14, the Swiss electorate will vote on the "No 10 Million Switzerland" initiative, also known as the "Sustainability Initiative". The popular initiative aims to limit immigration.

Free movement of persons is a "pillar" of the EU

If population growth continues, the Federal Council would have to take measures to slow it down. If the resident population nevertheless rises above 10 million by 2050, the government would have to terminate the agreement on the free movement of persons with the EU as a final measure.

«Termination of the free movement of persons would have far-reaching consequences» Andreas Schieder MEP

"From a European perspective, however, it is clear that the free movement of persons is a central component of the bilateral approach," said German Christian Democrat and MEP Norbert Lins. Grudler called the free movement of persons a "pillar of Europe".

Termination would have "far-reaching consequences"

A possible termination of the free movement of persons would "massively call into question" the bilateral path, said Austrian Social Democrat Andreas Schieder. It would have "far-reaching consequences" for relations between the EU and Switzerland, which have been further strengthened with the recent signing of the agreement package.

According to Croatian MEP Zeljana Zovko, who was recently in Bern, acceptance would bring "great uncertainty" to the process of ratifying the package of agreements, also known as Bilaterals III. Especially at a time when stability and cooperation with trustworthy partners are necessary, acceptance would cause "unnecessary" turbulence.

Both Zovko and Lins noted that the Bilaterals III include a safeguard clause on immigration. This would also take account of Switzerland's special characteristics, said the German from Baden-Württemberg, who recently became chairman of the European Parliament's delegation for relations with Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and the European Economic Area (EEA).

EU Commission's reaction uncertain

According to Grudler, acceptance of the initiative would not change relations from a legal point of view. Only if the Swiss resident population were to rise to 10 million would the Federal Council have to act. He therefore does not expect an "immediate reaction" from the European Commission if the initiative is accepted by the electorate on June 14.

When asked by the European Commission how it would react to a Yes vote, Keystone-SDA received no response. A spokesperson merely referred to the statements made by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on March 2, when she signed the treaty package together with President Guy Parmelin in Brussels.

"We trust that Switzerland will fulfill its international obligations to the European Union as a reliable partner," the German said at the time. Like the members of parliament, she regarded the free movement of persons as a "central component" of relations. It was now a matter of looking forward and not back with regard to the Bilaterals III.

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