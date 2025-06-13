In Switzerland, only the Federal Council and its employees are aware of the agreement with the EU. The latter has now published the document online. sda

The EU has published the proposal for an agreement with Switzerland on its website. The explosive thing about it is that the Federal Council has not even submitted it to Parliament yet.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The EU has published the proposal for a comprehensive agreement with Switzerland even before it has been officially submitted to the Swiss parliament.

The central document comprises 60 pages and is accompanied by several extensive annexes outlining amendments to existing EU treaties.

The timing is interesting, to say the least: while members of parliament such as Hans-Peter Portmann (FDP/ZH) first assumed that they would be presented with the treaty proposal by the Federal Council in the Foreign Affairs Committee today, it is already available for download on the European Commission's website.

"Proposal for a Council Decision on the conclusion of a comprehensive package of agreements to consolidate, deepen and broaden bilateral relations with the Swiss Confederation" is the title of the document.

Blick" was the first to draw attention to it. The main document already has 60 pages, plus 13 annexes, the first of which has 199 pages and numbers 2 and 3 a good 100 each. The main content is what is to be changed in the existing EU treaties.

Portmann reckoned with over 2000 pages. Thanks to the European Commission's download service, he can already start studying.

It is unclear why the EU is already publishing the treaty proposal, whereas in Switzerland it is only known to the national government and a few selected individuals.