The timing is interesting, to say the least: while members of parliament such as Hans-Peter Portmann (FDP/ZH) first assumed that they would be presented with the treaty proposal by the Federal Council in the Foreign Affairs Committee today, it is already available for download on the European Commission's website.
"Proposal for a Council Decision on the conclusion of a comprehensive package of agreements to consolidate, deepen and broaden bilateral relations with the Swiss Confederation" is the title of the document.
Blick" was the first to draw attention to it. The main document already has 60 pages, plus 13 annexes, the first of which has 199 pages and numbers 2 and 3 a good 100 each. The main content is what is to be changed in the existing EU treaties.
Portmann reckoned with over 2000 pages. Thanks to the European Commission's download service, he can already start studying.
It is unclear why the EU is already publishing the treaty proposal, whereas in Switzerland it is only known to the national government and a few selected individuals.