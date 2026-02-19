In future, police officers will be able to access data from other cantons throughout Switzerland at the click of a mouse - instead of by telephone or e-mail as is currently the case. The federal government wants to create a national query platform for this and needs changes to the constitution and law to do so.

SDA

Today, a police officer in Switzerland can search databases in the European Union directly. But not in the neighboring canton. What sounds paradoxical is the consequence of federalism: each cantonal police force operates its own information systems. If you want to know whether a person has been noticed elsewhere, you often have to pick up the phone or write an e-mail. This takes time - sometimes too much time.

Crime, however, does not respect cantonal borders. Organized gangs, cyber criminals, human traffickers and drug dealers often operate in several cantons or countries at the same time. Terrorist financing and serial crimes also show that criminals do not think in terms of jurisdictional boundaries.

This is set to change. In future, police officers will be able to access data from other cantonal police forces throughout the country. The federal government wants to legally secure a national query platform for this purpose.

The technical instrument already exists: Polap. Today, federal systems and EU databases can be queried via the platform. What is missing, however, is the legal basis for direct access to cantonal data.

At present, such "domestic" queries via Polap are not permitted. Information must still be obtained individually - by telephone or in writing. The Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) emphasizes that better networking is particularly important in the fight against organized crime.

To enable the exchange of data between the cantons, an amendment to the Federal Constitution and changes to the law on police information systems are required. The Federal Council has opened the consultation process for this. Because the constitution has to be amended, the people and the cantons will have the final say.