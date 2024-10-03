Personally warm, but tough on the matter: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (center) with President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd (left) in Brussels. Keystone (Archivbild)

The EU does not accept the demand for a unilateral safeguard clause on the free movement of persons. Nevertheless, both sides want to conclude negotiations on an agreement soon.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The EU has rejected the demand for a unilateral safeguard clause for the free movement of persons.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen communicated this to Federal President Viola Amherd in Geneva on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Nevertheless, the EU wants to conclude negotiations with Switzerland on an agreement by the end of this year. Show more

The EU does not want to grant Switzerland a unilateral safeguard clause for the free movement of persons. This was reported by various media outlets on Thursday. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen informed the President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, of this on Tuesday in Geneva.

According to Blick, Switzerland's demand for a unilateral safeguard clause is a step too far, quoting from an EU Commission document.

According to the document, the EU wants to conclude negotiations with Switzerland on an agreement by the end of this year. According to "Blick", the EU Commission went on to say that progress was so great that this goal was realistic.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) did not want to comment directly on the media reports, but emphasized that it did not want to be rushed. "We do not see the consultations of the EU member states scheduled for October 15 as a deadline," said FDFA spokesperson Nicolas Bideau on Thursday evening's main edition of "Tagesschau". After all, the President of the EU Commission has set the end of this year as the target.

Amherd and von der Leyen in Geneva

Switzerland also wants to conclude the negotiations with the EU as quickly as possible. However, the quality of these negotiations is what counts most for Bern, said Bideau. He added: "When we feel that the Federal Council's objectives have been achieved, we will conclude the negotiations."

President Amherd met with EU Commission President von der Leyen in Geneva on Tuesday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Cern nuclear research center.

SDA