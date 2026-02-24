The passengers were taken to Bern on a fire and rescue train. (symbolic image) Keystone

A Eurocity train from Basel to Milan got stuck in the Murgenthal Tunnel on Tuesday morning. The passengers were taken to Bern on a fire and rescue train.

Eurocity 61 got stuck in the Murgenthal Tunnel between Mattstetten and Rothrist this morning.

Passengers are being evacuated to Bern on a fire and rescue train.

Other trains are diverted, causing delays and cancellations. Show more

A Eurocity is stuck on the Bahn 2000 line between Mattstetten BE and Rothrist SO. The train is blocked in the Murgenthal tunnel, said SBB media spokeswoman Fabienne Thommen on Tuesday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

According to her, the passengers on the EC 61 from Basel to Milan will be taken to Bern on the fire and rescue train. They will have to put up with a longer delay of around two hours.

According to Thommen, the vehicle malfunction occurred at 07:15. The reason is still unclear.

The following trains "turned around" and went back. The other trains are currently running on the main line via Burgdorf. Delays of around 15 minutes and, in some cases, cancellations must be expected, said Thommen.

SBB hoped to be able to reopen the tunnel after 9 am.