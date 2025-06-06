The Euromillions lottery is offered in twelve European countries. (archive picture) sda

Once again, nobody has won the main prize in the Euromillions jackpot. The winning numbers remained incomplete - the jackpot remains at 235 million francs.

Petar Marjanović

The jackpot was also not won in the Euromillions draw on Friday, June 6, 2025. According to Swisslos, no one picked all five numbers and the two star numbers correctly. The winning numbers were: 20, 21, 29, 30 and 35; the star numbers were 2 and 12.

Seven players were only one star number off the mark. For five correct numbers plus one star, there are still around 3.6 million francs per person. 18 other players with five correct numbers can look forward to a good 21,500 francs.

According to Swisslos, over 4.6 million prizes were paid out in total. Most of these were in the lower tiers, with prizes ranging from 5.20 to 7.75 francs.

Jackpot remains at 235 million francs

The jackpot remains at the maximum sum of 235 million francs. It cannot increase any further. The next chance to win the big prize is on Tuesday, June 10.

If no one hits the jackpot by the draw on June 20 at the latest, there will be a guaranteed payout. The entire sum will then be added to the highest winning rank in this draw - even if nobody gets all seven numbers right. It is therefore possible that a three-digit million amount could be won with just five correct numbers.

The previous record was broken by a player on March 28, 2025: the person won a whopping 239.2 million francs with the numbers 10, 21, 30, 42, 45 and the star numbers 1 and 9.