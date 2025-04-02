Investigators have tracked down those behind a darknet platform for child pornography. (symbolic image) Arne Dedert/dpa

Police officers and criminal investigation authorities have achieved a worldwide success against sexualized violence against children. The operation was directed against the "KidFlix" platform, on which almost two million users were able to consume violent child pornography videos.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The international darknet platform "KidFlix" with over 1.8 million users was shut down as part of Operation Stream - Swiss authorities were also involved.

Worldwide, 79 people were arrested and around 1,400 suspects identified, some of them for active sexual abuse of children. Among them are 10 Swiss nationals.

The platform enabled paid streaming of over 91,000 abuse videos Show more

As part of one of the largest international operations against the sexual abuse of children, law enforcement authorities have struck a major blow: The darknet platform "KidFlix", which allowed over 1.8 million users worldwide to stream abusive depictions of children, was shut down.

Swiss law enforcement authorities were also involved in the international operation. Specifically, ten people were identified who had distributed or consumed abusive images of children on the "KidFlix" website. This was reported to blue News by the Federal Office of Police.

These ten people have been provisionally arrested. According to a statement from the Federal Office of Police, the cantonal police forces of Aargau, Bern, Basel-Landschaft, Geneva, Thurgau, Vaud and Zurich were involved.

Investigations in 38 countries

The platform was launched by cybercriminals in 2021. It gave its users access to over 91,000 videos - some of which contained serious sexual violence against children - for a fee or through their own uploads.

Unlike previous platforms, "KidFlix" concentrated on streaming. Up to 80 new videos were uploaded every day. The investigation began at the start of 2022, and Europol was brought in at the request of the Bavarian State Office of Criminal Investigation so that investigations could be extended to several countries.

The concerted action, known as "Operation Stream", ran from March 10 to 23, 2025 and involved 38 countries, including Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA and other European countries. A total of 79 people were arrested and around 1,400 suspects were identified worldwide. In several cases, abused children were protected or identified.

In Germany, two children have been identified so far, including an 11-year-old girl from North Rhine-Westphalia. "Behind every picture, behind every video is the unbelievable suffering of a child. I have been calling for years for the operators of child pornography forums to be targeted even more strongly," said Bavarian Minister Georg Eisenreich in a statement.

