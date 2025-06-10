The Eurostar could connect Geneva and London in a few years' time. sda

The rail company Eurostar wants to offer a direct connection between Switzerland and Great Britain for the first time in the coming years.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the coming years, the rail company Eurostar wants to offer a direct connection between Switzerland and Great Britain for the first time. The subsidiary of the French rail group SNCF announced on Tuesday that it would be expanding its route network, which currently mainly connects London with Brussels, Amsterdam and Paris.

By "the early 2030s", Geneva and Frankfurt will also be directly connected to the British capital. Eurostar plans to purchase up to 50 new trains by 2030 and aims to transport 30 million passengers per year in the future.

Last year, the company recorded growth in passenger numbers of five percent to 19.5 million. "Demand for train travel in Europe is strong and customers want to travel further by train than ever before," explained Gwendoline Cazenave, Director General of Eurostar.

However, new connections between London and mainland Europe are rare, as the infrastructure for border controls has to be set up at the relevant stations. The last newly opened route was the extension of the Eurostar London-Brussels connection to Amsterdam in 2020.