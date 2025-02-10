  1. Residential Customers
Two hours Evacuees from Brienz GR may return to the village on Saturday

10.2.2025 - 12:54

At the moment, the risk analysis in Brienz GR allows a short visit to the evacuated village. (archive picture)
Evacuated residents of Brienz will be allowed to return to their homes for two hours on Saturday to carry out urgent tasks.

Keystone-SDA

  • Residents of Brienz will be allowed back into their homes for two hours on Saturday for the first time.
  • However, only two people per household will be allowed into the village.
  • Should the situation deteriorate due to the threat of a rock avalanche, access would be terminated immediately and the village evacuated.
The residents of the evacuated Grisons mountain village of Brienz will be allowed to return to their homes for two hours on Saturday. According to the municipal authorities, the current risk assessment allows this.

The two time windows for a short return are at the request of those affected, the municipality of Albula wrote on Monday. They had asked the authorities to be able to visit the evacuated village in order to carry out important tasks in their homes, check new damage or collect important items.

However, only two people per household are allowed access to the village. Owners of second homes can also visit their vacation homes briefly. All visitors must register in advance and carry a cell phone, as stipulated by the municipality.

Should the situation deteriorate due to the threat of a rock avalanche, access would be terminated immediately and the village evacuated. According to the authorities, a siren would be sounded for this purpose.

