Four weeks ago, the village of Blatten VS was swallowed up by a landslide. And the mountain is still moving. Nature dictates the pace, and even the army can only follow cautiously.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the devastating landslide on 28 May, the Valais village of Blatten continues to be characterized by unstable conditions that make the situation dangerous and unpredictable.

The army has been busy clearing a newly formed lake since June 20, while strict safety protocols and monitoring systems control every operation.

The authorities emphasize that despite all technology, man remains inferior to nature - reconstruction and hope depend on its further development. Show more

Where the sky touches the rock, a strange ballet still takes place in the heights of the Lötschental. Clouds of dust rise into the sky as if an invisible volcano were still rumbling. These are the aftershocks of a catastrophe that engulfed the Valais village of Blatten on May 28.

The tranquillity of the landscape, which appears peaceful at first glance, is deceptive. Clouds of rock dust escape from the mountain like an uncertain breath, bearing witness to a landslide whose aftershocks still reverberate. These piles of rubble are persistent, loud, unpredictable and a reminder of the violence of the event that left a gaping wound. These muffled sounds are also a reminder that nothing is over.

On the alluvial cone, the landscape could almost deceive the eye. At first glance, a dry, almost desert-like area where the Lonza is looking for a new bed, a new home. But as the experts explain: "You only have to scrape off five centimetres and the moisture will reappear" - a mixture of ice and earth, unstable, dangerous, elusive.

Army in action for 23 days

The expression "moving mountains" takes on its full meaning here. In Blatten, man and his machines seem ridiculous in the face of this majestic and unpredictable nature.

It took 23 days for the army's first concrete operations to take place. An eternity, some would say. A necessary precaution, according to Jonas Jeitziner, spokesman for the Lötschental crisis unit. "The risk of another landslide was too great. And the lake that had formed in Blatten represented a major uncertainty. We had to weigh up all the scenarios before even one excavator was used."

The situation is still very tense today. "Overall, we are still at a hazard level 8 out of 10, but in some well-identified areas we can intervene with a lower risk thanks to constant monitoring," says Jeitziner.

"Safety comes first"

The weather played a decisive role: some days with good weather opened a window. Jeitziner: "The sun is an ally. But as soon as the clouds roll in again, work has to stop. The slightest thunderstorm could change the whole situation". Contingency plans have been prepared. Every scenario has been played out, and every action on site is governed by strict protocols. "The safety of the teams comes first."

However, the team is also concerned about another phenomenon: disaster tourism. "We've already had cases of careless curiosity seekers. Some people don't want to understand that the trails are closed. But our priority is zero injuries, zero deaths," says Jeitziner.

The entrances are barred, security posts monitor the entrances and signs remind people that it is forbidden to approach the red zone.

Since June 20, the army has begun clearing the lake created by the disaster. "We are first taking care of the driftwood, the roofs and the visible debris. What's under the water? We don't know yet. No diver has gone down yet."

The teams are working their way forward carefully, and the army's mission will continue well beyond June 26, albeit under a different mission name.

"In the end, nature decides"

On the surface, everything seems to be frozen. But the mountain remains active. "We have radar, several cameras and observers. The landslides continue. And the depression above remains unstable," explains Jeitziner. What about the hope of finding the remains of the buried village: "At the moment, it's impossible to say whether anything can be recovered. Everything depends on how this mass of earth, ice and stone, which is still in motion, develops."

Today, Blatten is more than just a construction site. It is a lesson. A brutal demonstration that man is never the master in the face of the mountain. "You can make all the calculations in the world," summarizes Jonas Jeitziner, "but in the end, it's nature that decides. She is the boss here."

In this battered valley, it is patience, solidarity and respect for the elements that will serve as the foundation for any reconstruction. The rest is a question of time. And humility.