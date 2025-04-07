The Simmental in the Bernese Oberland is also affected by this development. Symbolbild: Imago

The lack of living space is putting pressure on Switzerland's Alpine regions. Municipalities, families and seasonal workers are fighting for space - while sustainable solutions are still a long way off.

No time? blue News summarizes for you There is an acute housing shortage in the Swiss mountain regions, with a vacancy rate of just 0.8 percent.

Even professionals such as a tourism director are affected by the situation.

Municipalities are planning countermeasures such as subsidized housing construction, conversion of existing buildings and cooperation with investors in order to create long-term sustainable solutions. Show more

The housing shortage in the mountain regions of Switzerland has reached worrying proportions. The situation is so acute that even a tourism director cannot find an apartment.

When Helena Galanakis took up her position at Lenk-Simmental Tourism last summer, she initially had to stay in a hotel for four weeks, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. She then switched to an Airbnb apartment for two months. She now lives in a studio with a temporary rental contract.

The vacancy rate in tourist communities has fallen from almost 2 percent to just 0.8 percent since 2018. The federal government has classified the situation as alarming.

Seasonal workers also affected

In many mountain regions, rents are so high that young families are forced to move away. This development not only affects locals, but also seasonal workers, who are finding it increasingly difficult to find affordable housing.

In view of these challenges, the question arises as to what measures the municipalities can take to alleviate the housing shortage. Some municipalities are considering promoting the construction of affordable housing or converting existing buildings. Others are relying on cooperation with private investors to realize new housing projects.

All those involved agree on the long-term objective: sustainable solutions must be found in order to maintain the attractiveness of the mountain regions as a place to live and work. This requires close cooperation between municipalities, investors and the government.

