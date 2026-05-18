The story of the Swiss Schoggitaler General Henri Guisan buys a Schoggitaler from a schoolgirl in the entrance hall of the Federal Palace to protect Lake Sils, the first campaign of its kind by the Swiss Heritage Society and Pro Natura, photographed on February 8, 1946. Image: (KEYSTONE/PHOTOPRESS-ARCHIV/Walter Studer) Collecting for the beaver: 629,000 Schoggitalers were sold in 2001. Former Federal Councillor Adolf Ogi is one of the buyers. The picture was taken at the end of August 2001. Image: Keystone/Heimatschutz Federal Councillor Alain Berset meets children from the Marzili elementary school in Bern who are selling Schoggitaler 2021. Image: KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle Pupils from a 5th grade primary school in Basel sell Schoggitalers for 5 francs to benefit Pro Natura on September 4, 2025. Around 20,000 children are involved in the campaign every year. Image: (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally) The Schoggitaler celebrates its anniversary. Image: Schoggitaler.ch An Aeschbach Chocolatier employee checks all the Schoggitalers. Image: KEYSTONE Public access to the Brissago Islands was made possible in part by the proceeds from the sale of the Schoggitaler. Image: KEYSTONE A project to reintroduce beavers to Switzerland was co-financed by the Schoggitaler. Image: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB The opening of the Pro Natura Center Aletsch in the historic Villa Cassel was made possible by the Schoggitaler. Image: Keystone The story of the Swiss Schoggitaler General Henri Guisan buys a Schoggitaler from a schoolgirl in the entrance hall of the Federal Palace to protect Lake Sils, the first campaign of its kind by the Swiss Heritage Society and Pro Natura, photographed on February 8, 1946. Image: (KEYSTONE/PHOTOPRESS-ARCHIV/Walter Studer) Collecting for the beaver: 629,000 Schoggitalers were sold in 2001. Former Federal Councillor Adolf Ogi is one of the buyers. The picture was taken at the end of August 2001. Image: Keystone/Heimatschutz Federal Councillor Alain Berset meets children from the Marzili elementary school in Bern who are selling Schoggitaler 2021. Image: KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle Pupils from a 5th grade primary school in Basel sell Schoggitalers for 5 francs to benefit Pro Natura on September 4, 2025. Around 20,000 children are involved in the campaign every year. Image: (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally) The Schoggitaler celebrates its anniversary. Image: Schoggitaler.ch An Aeschbach Chocolatier employee checks all the Schoggitalers. Image: KEYSTONE Public access to the Brissago Islands was made possible in part by the proceeds from the sale of the Schoggitaler. Image: KEYSTONE A project to reintroduce beavers to Switzerland was co-financed by the Schoggitaler. Image: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB The opening of the Pro Natura Center Aletsch in the historic Villa Cassel was made possible by the Schoggitaler. Image: Keystone

Happy birthday, Schoggitaler: once founded to save a lake in the Engadin, the golden coin is now a cult product. For its 80th birthday, there is a new design, a modified recipe - and a higher price.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since 1946, Swiss schoolchildren have been raising money for nature and heritage conservation projects by selling the Schoggitaler, with a total of around 50 million coins sold.

The Schoggitaler is now 80 years old, has a new design, a slightly different recipe with a vanilla flavor and now costs 8 francs due to inflation.

The campaign goes back to the rescue of Lake Sils and still supports Pro Natura and heritage protection projects, while production and packaging are socially and sustainably organized. Show more

"Grüezi, would you like to buy a Schoggitaler?" - with this saying and a beaming smile on my face, I used to sell the famous Schoggitaler with my school chums in the summer.

More than once I had to pinch my fingers to stop myself from munching away the chocolate. And each time it took a good dose of courage to approach passers-by.

The proceeds went to a Swiss nature project or sometimes to the Swiss Heritage Society. For me, that was of secondary importance - the joy of collecting money for a good cause, combined with an in-class sales competition, was the decisive factor. I always ended up in the top third of the rankings.

Selling Schoggitaler is linked to my childhood, just like the Cervelat-Brätlen in the forest and the rocket ice cream at the swimming pool.

The Schoggitaler has been part of Switzerland for 80 years: children sell the golden chocolate coin to benefit nature and heritage conservation projects. To mark the anniversary, the classic is now being given a new design and a refined recipe.

But what exactly is new?

The chocolate coin is still made from Fairtrade cocoa and Swiss organic milk, but a delicate vanilla note has been added.

The price has also changed: for the first time since 1998, the Schoggitaler will be more expensive. Instead of the previous 5 francs, the chocolate coin now costs 8 francs. The reason for this is the general rise in prices.

Availability is also new: the Schoggitaler can now be purchased online or at the post office all year round.

New look for the Schoggitaler This is what the Schoggitaler looked like in 2025. Image: KEYSTONE The golden taler gets a new look for its 80th anniversary. Image: Schoggitaler.ch This is what the back looks like. Image: Schoggitaler.ch New look for the Schoggitaler This is what the Schoggitaler looked like in 2025. Image: KEYSTONE The golden taler gets a new look for its 80th anniversary. Image: Schoggitaler.ch This is what the back looks like. Image: Schoggitaler.ch

The history of the taler begins in 1946

The idea behind the Schoggitaler was born in 1946 to protect Lake Sils in the Upper Engadine: at the time, the lake was to be dammed to produce electricity, which would have destroyed the unique landscape.

Pro Natura and the Swiss Heritage Society developed the Schoggitaler to compensate the affected communities financially and raise money for nature conservation. Federal Councillor Walter Stampfli supported the project and provided 20 tons of chocolate - despite rationing at the time. By February 1946, over 823,000 Schoggitalers had already been sold - thus preserving Lake Sils.

Over 50 million Taler already sold

Over the past 80 years, more than 80,000 school classes have sold around 50 million Schoggitalers. The proceeds have been used to implement numerous nature and heritage conservation projects.

For Urs Leugger-Eggimann, Managing Director of Pro Natura, the history of the Schoggitaler shows one thing: "That people can be inspired by nature and the local area even in difficult times." Accordingly, he describes it as "Switzerland's most valuable chocolate." Half of the proceeds have always gone to projects run by Pro Natura and half to the Swiss Heritage Society.

Who actually makes the Taler?

The company Aeschbach Chocolatier has been producing the Schoggitaler since 1984. It was founded in 1972 in a small shed in Zug by the confectioner Charles Aeschbach. Four years later, his wife Erika opened the first boutique in Zug's old town. In 1978, production moved to Cham, where the collaboration with the local heritage organization and Pro Natura for the production of Schoggitaler began.

They have been packaged by the Martin Foundation in Erlenbach since 1987. The institution provides a place to live and work for around 170 people with cognitive impairments on Lake Zurich.

What exactly has been achieved so far?

The proceeds from Schoggitaler sales have made many projects possible, including the reintroduction of the beaver, the opening of the Pro Natura Center Aletsch in Villa Cassel, public access to the Brissago Islands and the renovation of the St. Johann monastery in Val Müstair. You can find all the themed projects here.

When will the collection take place this year?

The national sales campaign will also take place in 2026 - from August 24 to September 21. School classes will now receive 20 percent commission for each Schoggitaler sold - this corresponds to CHF 1.60 per coin.

What do the children learn from the sale?

The campaign is intended to create links to topics such as the environment, society and fair trade - as well as organic landscape conservation, recycling and protected jobs, for example in packaging.

Pupils in years 4 to 6 learn how to deal with sales situations, take responsibility and calculate. Planning and orientation are also required.

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