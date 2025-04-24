Jonas Lauwiner is the self-proclaimed "King of Switzerland" Instagram/Jonas Lauwiner

Jonas Lauwiner is once again making headlines in the canton of Schwyz: He has acquired 26 ownerless properties - including neighborhood streets. Politicians are warning against abuse, but the canton sees no way around it.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jonas Lauwiner now owns 26 ownerless properties in the canton of Schwyz - including roads.

According to the government, it cannot intervene legally - the acquisition is in accordance with the law.

The responsibility for maintenance and costs lies with the residents - not with the public authorities. Show more

Jonas Lauwiner - self-proclaimed "King of Switzerland" - has quietly secured another piece of land in accordance with the law: 26 ownerless plots of land in the canton of Schwyz, a total of around 19,000 square meters. These also include neighborhood streets.

The case is causing concern not only among residents, but also among politicians. Particularly affected: Quellenweg in Unteriberg SZ, which also recently became the property of Lauwiner. The concern: Lauwiner could charge high bills for road maintenance or sell on the land for a profit.

Central cantonal councillor Cédric Meyer asked the responsible Schwyz security department what options the government has to prevent such "cases of abuse", as the "Luzerner Zeitung" newspaper now reports. The answer is sobering: none.

Politicians sound the alarm - but the canton waves it off

The cantonal response is clear: Lauwiner acted legally. Abandoned properties are not an isolated case in Switzerland - they are often areas that were once neglected or no longer have an owner. Anyone who registers them with the land registry pays a fee - and becomes the owner. The consent of the municipalities, canton or private individuals is not required.

According to current law, it is not the authorities but the residents themselves who are responsible for the maintenance of such neighborhood roads. This is usually done by founding a road cooperative.

The Department of Security clarifies: "There is neither room nor reason for the community to take over these tasks from or instead of the residents."

The government therefore remains powerless - and leaves the responsibility to those affected. Nevertheless, the cantonal legal service offers advice and has been pointing out the importance of road cooperatives for some time.

However, there is no list of abandoned properties in the canton of Schwyz - the authorities justify this with the expected administrative effort and cost risk.

