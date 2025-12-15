Ticker for the timetable changeEven VBZ guide is surprised +++ "My coffee break will be shorter"
15.12.2025
People who travel by train and bus have had to get used to a new timetable since Sunday. There are major changes on several lines. blue News reports on how the change went.
15.12.2025, 09:22
08.42 a.m.
Even the VBZ guide is surprised
08.35 am
The timetable change is going surprisingly smoothly
An interim summary from blue editor Dahm: "The historic timetable change is going unexpectedly smoothly. People are informed, the campaign that VBZ ran beforehand is paying off and, what's more, everyone can check the timetables on their cell phones."
The VBZ guide that blue News was able to speak to was also surprised that everything was working. On site, you only see a few people with a questioning look.
On some routes, the reaction is somewhat more emotional. For example, that streetcar 5 no longer runs to the zoo. That was quite unusual for some people.
08.08 a.m.
Mehmet: "Coffee breaks are getting shorter!"
The first impression from Basel, where the morning rush of commuters has now largely subsided: the new timetable has not caused chaos in the city on the Rhine. blue News meets 63-year-old Mehmet next to the Bretzelkönig. With a cigarette and coffee, he waits for his train to Liestal.
Astonished, he says: "My coffee break is getting shorter because of the quarter-hour clock." This is basically a good thing, but it still annoys him because he has to change his habits. "I've been smoking a cigarette and drinking a coffee here before work for twenty years. Now there's more stress, but also more sleep."
The reason for his annoyance: since Sunday, the S-Bahn trains between Basel and Liestal have been running every quarter of an hour. Around one billion francs have been invested in the expansion of the railroad facilities to increase capacity.
As more commuters are expected to arrive at Basel station as a result, an additional temporary passageway has been opened. It is accessed via the west wing and has a modern look, but has no stores or kiosks.
07.00 a.m.
Zurich: "It's getting tight at Central"
Car drivers beware. The timetable change doesn't just affect commuters. Drivers also need to keep their eyes open. There are staff at Zurich Central to regulate traffic.
06.55 a.m.
Cancellations and delays in Basel
There are further complications in the Basel region. Two French regional trains to Mulhouse and Strasbourg cannot run according to schedule. SBB cites a passenger accident as the reason. The railroad line is expected to remain restricted until 10.00 am.
06.40 a.m.
All-clear for motorists
The calm before the storm: blue News editor Philipp Dahm stands outside Zurich main station on Monday morning.
He wants to know whether the timetable change will go off without a hitch and gets a first impression on the spot.
Monday, 06.21 a.m.
First problems with the new timetable
The timetable change has not enabled smooth operations everywhere. On Monday morning, the IC1 Zurich-Bern-Geneva commuter train was canceled. The train departing from Zurich at 05.19 was affected.
Commuters from Zurich had to switch to a later train and arrived in Bern around 30 minutes late. Nevertheless, the IC61 in Olten was dispatched five minutes later in the direction of Bern, so that passengers were still able to reach their destination.
There were already problems on Sunday morning: The EuroCity Basel-Bern-Brig departing at 10.30 a.m. did not run through the Lötschberg base tunnel, but via the mountain route. As a result, the train arrived in Brig over 20 minutes late and did not stop in Visp.
The Zurich maiden voyage of Tram 51 was so historic
The day goes down in the history books: Streetcar 51 runs through Zurich for the very first time at 5.13 am. Are streetcar fans on the platform awaiting the maiden voyage in Altstetten Nord? What's the mood on board? blue News went along for the ride - so you don't have to.
Sunday, December 14, 2025, 4.15 pm
SBB draws first positive conclusions on timetable change
According to SBB, operations with the new timetable got off to a good start on Sunday. However, the big test is still to come on Monday with commuter traffic.
There have been no incidents or complications since the timetable change on Sunday morning, an SBB media spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday.
The VCS beider Basel also drew a positive balance on Sunday. At 09.45 a.m., the S33 started its journey from Basel SBB to Liestal for the first time. With the four-track extension and the timetable change, the train now runs every quarter of an hour between the two stations. SBB described the expansion project as the biggest in this region for 20 years.
"Now the positive effects of the many major and sometimes controversial expansions are finally being felt," wrote the VCS beider Basel on Sunday. Members of both cantonal governments and two dozen VCS members were also present at the opening ride.
The expansion means that direct connections between Basel and Lausanne can be resumed. From today, travelers between Biel and Basel will benefit from a half-hourly service. The train continues to Lausanne once an hour.
December 14, 2025
SBB launches direct train from Brig to Berlin
SBB and Deutsche Bahn have introduced new direct trains between Valais and Germany with the timetable change. On Sunday, the two companies symbolically christened an ICE train in Brig with the name "Matterhorn".
"In future, customers will be able to travel directly and comfortably from Brig to Mannheim, Frankfurt and Berlin without changing trains. Conversely, tourists from Frankfurt, Dortmund, Cologne, Bremen, Berlin and Hamburg will be able to reach Valais directly," summarized SBB in a press release on Sunday.
In the last ten years, the number of cross-border travelers between Switzerland and Germany has risen by more than 50 percent, the SBB statement continued. There are now more than 50 direct trains a day in each direction between the two countries.
December 12, 2025
Public transport in Switzerland faces historic timetable change
With the timetable change on Sunday, Swiss public transport customers will experience numerous innovations. On the Basel-Olten line, one of the largest expansion projects will go into operation with the four-lane extension. In Zurich, the entire streetcar network is changing and there are new night trains.
The four-track expansion in Liestal on the Basel-Olten line is part of the largest rail expansion in north-western Switzerland for 20 years and is intended to improve punctuality, SBB announced after completion of the construction work at the end of November. New features include a half-hourly service between Biel and Basel. Trains will also run between Bern, Olten, Zurich and Winterthur on Fridays and Saturday nights.
In Zurich, the streetcar network will be extensively redesigned; several lines will be given new routes and operations on the historic Bahnhofquai will be completely suspended for a year. The tourist regions in the Bernese Oberland, Graubünden, Central Switzerland and Valais will be more heavily frequented and in Solothurn a new bus concept promises to be a "big hit" for the region.