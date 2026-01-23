Too much caffeine, inadequate declaration: there are energy drinks in circulation in Switzerland that should not actually be sold. This is the result of a recent investigation.

New research shows that 10 out of 17 energy drinks on the Swiss market should not be allowed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An SRF investigation shows that several energy drinks are being sold in Switzerland even though they exceed the permitted caffeine limit.

Ten of the 27 products examined did not comply with the law. In some cases, they contained significantly more caffeine than permitted or declared.

Experts and politicians are calling for stricter controls and better protection for children and young people from the health risks of energy drinks.

85 to 90 percent of people in Switzerland consume caffeine. A large proportion of them drink energy drinks. Another proportion cannot get through the day without the stimulant. But the drink doesn't just provide energy and pleasure. Research by SRF Investigativ shows: In a random sample of online stores and stores, there are energy drinks that should not be on sale.

Energy drinks typically contain sugar, taurine, vitamins and caffeine and are marketed specifically as performance boosters. The colorful cans are particularly appealing to young people. According to a European study of over "52,000 people from 16 countries", young people are the largest consumer group.

Consumption is also widespread in Switzerland. The Swiss government concludes that "one in five Swiss adolescents between the ages of 14 and 17" drinks an energy drink at least once a week. At the same time, experts warn of side effects such as heart palpitations, nervousness and sleep problems.

10 out of 17 energy drinks exceed regulations

There are clear legal requirements: In Switzerland, half a liter of energy drink may contain a maximum of 160 milligrams of caffeine - this corresponds to about one daily ration and is slightly less than two cups of coffee, hot. However, one man interviewed by SRF regularly and massively exceeded this amount. On peak days, he consumed twelve times the daily ration.

SRF's research also shows that even these limits are not always adhered to in the shops. A total of 27 energy drinks were tested in a Swiss laboratory. While 17 products complied with the regulations, ten drinks exceeded the permitted caffeine content. In some cases, this is already 180 to 300 milligrams according to the declaration - i.e. well above the permitted level.

Responsibility lies with the federal government, cantons and retailers

A particularly blatant example is the "Monster Energy Killer Brew Loca Moca". The can states 300 milligrams of caffeine, but over 338 milligrams were measured. For experts, the matter is clear: "These ten energy drinks should not be on the market like this," Pascal Pichonnaz told SRF. In addition, a false declaration violates the law: the product is therefore illegal.

Responsibility is divided between the federal government, cantons and retailers. The federal government monitors imports, while the cantons must control sales. "The cantonal laboratories have to carry out spot checks and, if necessary, enforce measures," explains Pichonnaz. There have already been initial consequences: the cantonal laboratory in Zug ordered the recall of several products. Retailers warned their customers: "Consuming the products can cause health risks."

Despite these measures, problematic products remain in circulation. One reason for this is that there is no age limit for energy drinks in Switzerland. However, there are clear recommendations for children and young people - a maximum of three milligrams of caffeine per kilogram of body weight. Political pressure is therefore growing. National Councillor Benjamin Roduit is calling for stricter rules and warns: "The federal government and cantons must do more to protect children and young people from these harmful drinks."