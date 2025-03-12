Zurich Airport increased its profit to a record level last year. But the employees are not getting a bonus. sda

Zurich Airport shareholders and management benefit from the highest profit in the company's history. The lower salary groups are left empty-handed. Many employees find this shameful.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich Airport achieved a record profit in 2024.

While shareholders and management benefit from this, the "common people" receive no bonus.

The disappointment is great, but the airport promises to do better. Show more

Zurich Airport has finally put the coronavirus pandemic behind it with a record profit in 2024. A net profit of 327 million francs remained. Shareholders can look forward to an additional dividend. The managers are happy about variable remuneration. The "common people", however, did not benefit from the glorious result.

CEO Lukas Brosi announced this week that employees in the lower function levels will not receive any profit-sharing, reports "20 Minuten". Flughafen Zürich AG distinguishes between six function levels among its employees, with levels 1 to 3 being counted as management.

Brosi's decision has not gone down well with those affected: "The bosses' decision is disrespectful and demotivating," one employee is quoted as saying. Some colleagues cried when they heard about the decision. With the low salary, the bonus is important to be able to afford vacations or to support families abroad.

Other distribution only next year

"Slap in the face", "lack of respect", "head shaking": CEO Boris has noticed the clear criticism on the intranet. "We very much regret that the lack of profit-sharing is so strongly linked to the fact that you do not feel valued in your work."

However, a profit-sharing bonus is only paid out if "the result is significantly above expectations", airport spokeswoman Bettina Kunz told "20 Minuten". This was not the case in 2024. For this reason, the managers did not receive a profit-sharing bonus, but only the variable salary component.

However, the company wants to change the way it handles profit-sharing in the future. If business is going well, operational performance should also be rewarded more.