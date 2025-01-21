The former VBL executives deny the allegations sda

Five former managers of the Lucerne public transport company (VBL) are on trial. The prosecution accuses them of having swindled several million francs through fictitious invoices and unauthorized interest.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former VBL executives are alleged to have unlawfully obtained several million francs through falsified invoices and unauthorized interest.

In 2024, the VBL and the authorities agreed to repay CHF 21.5 million and reformed their structures.

The defendants deny the allegations, but the public prosecutor is nevertheless demanding conditional prison sentences of 18 months each.

blue News will be ticking the start of the trial live from 8.15 am. Show more

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

11.37 a.m. Critical questions to the transport association The defendant points out in advance that both the VVL and the BAV had obtained operating resource approvals that included the imputed interest. "VVL and BAV were aware of the billing modalities," he says. He raises two questions: "Why did VVL not clearly state in the target agreement that it also applies to the VBL parent company? And why did VVL not insist that imputed interest be calculated?" In its actions, the operational management had always assumed that the target agreement only applied to the subsidiary vbl AG.

11.25 a.m. It continues The questioning of the former Head of Accounting is now pending.

11.00 a.m. Schmassmann consults with lawyer A lawyer puts several questions to Norbert Schmassmann. He quotes from a report from 2016 in which the VBL's settlement modalities are discussed. Schmassmann retires to an adjoining room for consultations with his lawyer. His comment on his return to the courtroom: "I don't want to comment on this." The trial is now interrupted for a 15-minute break.

10.22 a.m. Schmassmann emphasizes: "We did not act alone" At the end of his questioning, Schmassmann has the floor: "When I look back on my 26-year VBL career, a lot has changed." There have been changes throughout the industry over the years. At an operational level, we have always had to think about what can be retained and what needs to be changed. However, Schmassmann emphasizes: "The strategic responsibility always lay with the Board of Directors." All strategic decisions were always made in consultation with the Board of Directors. "I informed the Board of Directors in writing about all important business transactions. We did not act alone."

10.04 a.m. "Everything was done in line with the Board of Directors' guidelines" On the basis of the target agreement, Schmassmann signed several offers after it was concluded. The court referee wants to know whether he deliberately accepted a lie because he knew that the contractual clause described (see last entry) would not be complied with. Schmassmann denies this: "Everything was done in accordance with the specifications of the Board of Directors." The VBL invoices had always been approved. The Federal Office of Transport also applied a "tolerant practice" until the Postbus subsidies affair. "Then the screw was tightened". The FOT wanted to divert attention from its own failings with criminal charges.

9.59 a.m. Focus on a contractual clause Between 2017 and 2021, negotiations took place between the VBL Group and the VVL and the FOT regarding the target agreement. In this context, transparency targets were agreed, including the point that the subsidiary vbl AG confirms that it will not take into account any profit surcharges or interest on equity in regional and local transport services entitled to compensation. The public prosecutor accuses the defendants of having signed this formulation even though they knew that interest on equity would continue to be charged. Norbert Schmassmann emphasizes that they were under pressure during the negotiations because 2017 began without a contract. "This created additional time pressure," says Schmassmann. He can no longer remember exactly how the "finesse" of the negotiations led to the transparency targets being formulated.

9.29 a.m. "Everyone knew it, we just carried it out" Since the existence of the holding structure, VBL AG has made an annual dividend payment of one million francs to the City of Lucerne, the owner of VBL AG. In this context, an external investigation revealed that the dividends were financed with subsidies. Schmassmann says he is glad that this investigation took place. "We have carried out at the operational level what was wanted by the responsible bodies, the Board of Directors and the Lucerne City Council." He cannot understand why some political decision-makers argue that they knew nothing about the financing from public funds. "Everyone knew about it," says Schmassmann.

9.11 a.m. Former director Schmassmann is now being questioned Former VBL director Norbert Schmassmann is the second defendant to appear before the panel of judges. The billing mechanism, which is the main component of the allegations, and the holding structure of the VBL Group go back to a decision made by the Board of Directors in 2009, explains Schmassmann. In the years before the PostBus scandal, which Schmassmann calls the "old public transport world", this practice was widespread and applied accordingly. After the PostBus scandal, the Federal Office of Transport (FOT) stepped up checks and wanted to demonstrate decisive action with criminal proceedings. In contrast to the interviewee before him, Schmassmann appears composed and provides detailed information.

8.57 a.m. "The situation is very stressful for me" The court referee speaks to the former deputy director about the various accusations. However, the accused does not want to go into detail. He answers all questions directly relating to the allegations against him by referring to his statement to the public prosecutor. "The situation is very stressful for me," he says at the end of the interview. "I hope that we can now close this chapter once and for all."

8.40 a.m. Impression before the start of the trial The former director of VBL, Norbert Schmassmann (right), and his defense lawyer Arno Thürig on the way to the trial. Keystone

8.34 a.m. "That's all I have to say" First, the former deputy director of the VBL has to provide information. "I've already given evidence to the public prosecutor, that's all I have to say," he says when asked about the allegations.

8.27 a.m. The questioning of the accused is about to begin The case is presided over by criminal court president Bernard Holdermann. At the start of the trial, he explains the procedure. There are no preliminary questions. There is also no reading out of the indictment. This is followed by the questioning of the accused in the evidentiary proceedings.

8.20 a.m. The trial begins The doors open five minutes late. The courtroom is full. The trial at the Lucerne Criminal Court begins - albeit in the Radisson Blu Hotel because the court's infrastructure does not allow for a trial with so many participants.

8.11 a.m. Trial delayed Journalists and spectators are not yet allowed into the courtroom and are waiting in the anteroom. The start of the trial is likely to be delayed accordingly. Around 20 spectators are present. They are joined by half a dozen media representatives.

8 a.m. Trial starts at 8.15 am The three-day trial against the VWL executives is due to start at 8.15 am. There is a large crowd, so the trial does not take place in the courtroom, but in the Radisson Hotel in Lucerne. Show more

Five executives of the Lucerne public transport company (VBL), including former director and CVP cantonal councillor Norbert Schmassmann, will stand trial in Lucerne's criminal court from Tuesday on suspicion of multiple fraud. According to the indictment, they are alleged to have defrauded the Lucerne Transport Association (VVL) and the Federal Office of Transport (FOT) of several million francs.

The focus is on internal settlements between the parent company VBL AG and the subsidiary vbl AG. A former VBL director and four other former members of management, two of whom are still in management positions at VBL today, have to answer for fraud. The case involves 2.1 million francs.

The public prosecutor's office accuses the accused of having faked services and products between the companies. According to the indictment, invoices were used to move money from one company to another, which ultimately ended up in the private accounts of the accused. In addition, imputed interest was charged on equity that was never approved by the relevant authorities.

This unauthorized interest flowed into internal transfer prices and was used, among other things, to finance the annual dividend of one million francs to the city of Lucerne.

Postbus scandal exposed problems

When the Postbus scandal became public in 2018, VVL and BAV intensified their controls. According to the public prosecutor's indictment, the accused allegedly tried to circumvent critical questions with clever wording and made false statements in reports.

Despite repeated warnings, inadmissible interest on equity continued to be included in offers for the 2018/2019 timetable years. In the opinion of the public prosecutor's office, the VBL executives were guilty of fraud with this approach. In 2017, VBL had assured VVL in an agreement that it would not charge any such interest or profit surcharges for subsidized regional transport.

High repayments and reforms

After the allegations came to light, the FOT and VVL demanded a total of CHF 16 million in subsidies back in 2020. In 2024, they agreed on a repayment of CHF 21.5 million. The structure between the parent company and subsidiary was dissolved and the accounting was reformed to create more transparency.

The public prosecutor is demanding conditional prison sentences of 18 months for each of the five defendants. The presumption of innocence applies. The accused deny the allegations.

blue News will be ticking the start of the trial live from the criminal court from 8.15 am.