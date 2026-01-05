The fire disaster in the "Le Constellation" bar has sparked a new debate about safety in Swiss bars and clubs. sda

The fire disaster in Crans-Montana has cast a spotlight on the safety of bars and clubs. While some operators are rushing to take measures, industry associations are pushing for sustainable solutions.

Following the fire at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS, which claimed 40 lives, the focus has shifted to safety in Swiss bars and clubs. Although the clubs and bars are proposing measures, those involved in the nightlife world do not want to rush into action.

"The managers of the bars and clubs I have met are very sad and there is a lot of empathy for the victims and their families," said Alexander Bücheli, spokesman for the Swiss Bar and Club Commission (SBCK) and Managing Director of the Bar & Club Commission (BCK) in Zurich, on Monday.

"Before a bar is allowed to open, it must submit a safety plan that includes the number of emergency exits, ventilation, smoke detectors and fire extinguishers," explains Bücheli. If the plan is not complete, the restaurant is not allowed to open.

Beat Imhof, President of Gastrosuisse, is convinced that the drama in Crans-Montana has created a "great responsibility" among both the landlords and the people who have to inspect the establishments: "Everyone wants to prevent such an event from happening again. Over the next few days, everyone will make sure that the fire doors are properly closed and that no chairs are blocking the way."

In Switzerland, the regulations for party venues are issued by the cantons and are considered strict. Both Bücheli and Imhof cite Zurich as an example, where every party venue is inspected once a year and knows when it will be inspected, but also that unannounced inspections can occur.

Banning the "sparklers"

Initial investigations into the fire at the "Le Constellation" bar revealed that the outbreak of fire was linked to the use of "sparklers". These are non-metallic objects containing a pyrotechnic set that produces sparks and flames.

Some bar operators have therefore decided to stop using these items. But: "It is important for us to wait for the final results of the investigation and to know the cause of the fire. Only then can we think about effective measures," says Bücheli.

"In the pictures from Crans-Montana, you can see that these candles are close to the ceiling. It's not the same as putting a candle on a cake in a restaurant," agrees Imhof. However, Bücheli points out that the Zurich BCK has advised its members not to use these candles, also out of respect for the victims and their families.

Follow the instructions for use

The Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) classifies the "sparklers" in category F1, which in pyrotechnics corresponds to objects with very low danger and noise nuisance that are suitable for indoor use. David Schärz, founder of the Swiss pyrotechnics distributor Pyrostar, told the Keystone-SDA news agency that every pyrotechnic item purchased must be accompanied by instructions on how to use it and the precautions to be taken.

"The instructions for use must be available in German, French and Italian. In the case of fountains, a distance of one meter must be maintained between the end of the flame and the ceiling, and the object must not come into contact with flammable materials," Schärz continues.

Upgrading the training

Another measure that should be taken to prevent future tragedies is better training for employees in dealing with dangerous situations: "Normally, one person from the staff, such as the party manager or bar manager, and the security staff must be trained in such facilities," says Bücheli from the SBCK.

"Staff need to know what to do in dangerous situations, not just in the event of a fire. They need to know the security systems so that they can react if the boss is absent," said Gastrosuisse President Imhof. The umbrella organization also offers training for overall safety.

Ultimately, both Bücheli and Imhof agree that there is no point in taking measures too quickly, but rather in being even stricter in monitoring and complying with the applicable regulations.