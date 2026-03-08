Switzerland made several fundamental decisions on the first voting Sunday of the year. The SRG halving initiative was clearly defeated, the country introduced individual taxation - and the verdict was also clear on climate funds and cash.

Sven Ziegler

The first voting Sunday of the year set the political course for several issues - from the future of the SRG to the Swiss tax system and cantonal decisions. These are the most important developments of the day. (as of 8.30 p.m.)

Clear no to the SRG halving initiative - SRG is relieved

The initiative to reduce radio and TV fees to a maximum of CHF 200 has clearly failed. Around 62 percent of voters said no, and the majority of the cantons also fell well short.

Jean-Michel Cina, Chairman of the SRG Board of Directors, spoke of a "clear commitment to the public service". Director General Susanne Wille also expressed her relief: "An important 'no' vote was cast today. It shows that a strong SRG is important to the people."

At the same time, critics announced that the debate on media financing would continue. The Swiss Trade Association, for example, wants to continue to fight against the corporate levy.

Switzerland says yes to individual taxation - dispute over consequences begins

Switzerland has decided to fundamentally restructure its tax system with around 56 percent of votes in favor. In future, people will be taxed individually regardless of their marital status. Supporters see this as the end of the so-called marriage penalty.

The SP spoke of a "historic victory for equality". The FDP and GLP also celebrated the result. FDP Co-President Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher said it was "a victory for women".

The reaction of the SVP was quite different: the party criticized a "radical system change" with "massive bureaucracy" and new injustices. Families with one main earner in particular could be among the losers.

Climate fund clearly rejected - counter-proposal to the cash initiative

The initiative by the SP and the Greens for a state climate fund has clearly failed. Around 71% of voters said no. Opponents interpreted the result as a confirmation of Switzerland's previous climate policy.

In contrast, the counter-proposal to the cash initiative was clearly accepted. It received over 70 percent approval and also clearly achieved a majority of the cantons. Among other things, this anchors the Swiss franc as the legal currency in the Federal Constitution.

Numerous votes in the cantons

Numerous proposals were also put to the vote in the cantons.

In the canton of Aargau, voters said yes to the "Stop speed camera rip-offs" initiative, which provides for new rules for stationary speed cameras. However, an initiative to reduce basic social welfare benefits was rejected.

In the canton of Basel-Landschaft, an initiative for higher health insurance deductions failed. At the same time, the circular economy was newly enshrined in the cantonal constitution.

In the canton of Geneva, the minimum wage for students working vacation jobs will be reduced by a quarter in future. The bill was passed with around 60 percent approval.

In the canton of Lucerne, voters approved a loan of CHF 37.9 million for the expansion of the road to the Flühli-Sörenberg vacation region.

In the canton of Schaffhausen, the canton will contribute more to the financing of public transport in future.

In the canton of Solothurn, family allowances will increase slightly. In addition, a loan for a new police base in Oensingen was approved.

In the canton of St. Gallen, voters approved the sale of the Wil West development area to the canton of Thurgau.

In Ticino, an initiative against wage dumping was rejected.

In the canton of Uri, members of the cantonal government who are not re-elected will no longer receive a severance payment.

You can find out more about the cantonal results in the ticker:

Zurich left-wingers retain majority in municipal council

The new municipal council in the city of Zurich has now been counted. The SP remains the strongest force, achieving 32.2 percent of the vote and 41 seats. The FDP achieved 18.5% and 24 seats, the SVP 12.6% and 16 seats.

The GLP won 15 seats, the Greens 14, the Alternative List 8 and the Center Party 7 seats.

This means that the left-green parties - SP, Greens and AL - retain a slim majority in the city parliament with 63 seats.

For Zurich FDP politician Përparim Avdili, the election evening ended in disappointment. The president of the Zurich FDP had stood as a candidate for the city presidency. However, after seven of nine constituencies had been counted, it was not even enough for a seat on the city council.

Avdili expressed his disillusionment to TeleZüri. "Of course I would have liked a different result for myself," he said.

Nevertheless, he drew a positive conclusion with regard to his party. The result shows "that the FDP is rooted and alive in the city of Zurich", said Avdili.

However, the Zurich City Council will be more left-wing in future than before.

Raphael Golta, Simone Brander, Claudia Widmer and Tobias Langenegger (all SP) will all win a seat. The Greens Daniel Leupi, Karin Rykart and Urs Glättli also snapped up a seat in the city government.

On the conservative side, only Michael Baumer (FDP) and Andreas Hauri (GLP) make it onto the council.