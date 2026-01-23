An Instagram video showing about 40 people jumping into the Limmat at Unterer Letten is causing a stir. EWZ has announced it will take legal action against those involved.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A drone video shows around 40 people jumping into the Limmat at Unterer Letten in Zurich from walls, buildings, and the Letten Viaduct.

The Reel was shared and commented on extensively on Instagram within just a few days.

The EWZ plans to file a complaint against those involved, as several of the buildings used belong to the municipal power utility.

A drone video showing around 40 people jumping into the Limmat River from buildings, walls, and the Letten Viaduct at Unterer Letten in Zurich is causing a stir on social media. The Instagram Reel received thousands of likes and comments within ten days.

The EWZ is less than thrilled: The municipal energy utility announced to the “Tages-Anzeiger” that it intends to file a complaint against the individuals involved in the video. Several of the buildings from which the people in the video jump into the Limmat River belong to the EWZ.

The City of Zurich generally advises against such jumps. The jumps in the video are made from heights of up to 13.5 meters, while the water depth below is only 3.4 to 4 meters. Although injuries are rare, the risk to jumpers and swimmers remains.

According to the report, the video was created by a Zurich diving group with about 40 members. Initiator Ben emphasized to the “Tages-Anzeiger” that no one should attempt stunts that exceed their own abilities. For the group, the shared experience was the main focus.