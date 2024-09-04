The Schwyz cantonal councillor Bernhard Diethelm. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Urs Flüeler

Former Schwyz cantonal councillor Bernhard Diethelm will have to answer to the Zurich High Court today, Wednesday. The Zurich District Court sentenced the former SVP politician to a conditional prison sentence in July 2023.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former Schwyz cantonal councillor Bernhard Diethelm will stand trial before the Zurich High Court today, Wednesday.

The Zurich public prosecutor in charge accuses Diethelm of assaulting a prostitute at an agreed meeting.

The Zurich District Court had sentenced Diethelm to a conditional prison sentence in July 2023, but acquitted him of several charges, such as endangering life.

What remained was a conviction for assault and possession and distribution of animal pornography.

Both the public prosecutor and Diethelm took the case to the High Court. Show more

On Wednesday, the Zurich High Court sentenced former Schwyz SVP cantonal councillor Bernhard Diethelm to a conditional prison sentence of 9 months for assault. The 41-year-old had attacked and strangled a prostitute.

The High Court thus increased the sentence handed down by the Zurich District Court last summer by one month. On Wednesday, however, he was acquitted of the charge of endangering life. In addition to the conditional prison sentence, the former politician will receive a conditional fine and a fine.

In 2021, the former politician from the Wägi valley had met up with a then 26-year-old prostitute for sado-maso role-playing games. When he realized after the attack that she had probably called the police, he fled into the street - still wearing a leash and collar.

SDA