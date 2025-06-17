A box of the brewing company Implenia (symbolic image). Keystone

Implenia, the largest construction company in Switzerland, is under pressure due to questionable methods used against suppliers and employees. This emerges from a media report.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The construction company Implenia is being criticized because suppliers sometimes have to wait months for their money.

At so-called "supplier summits", business partners were asked to pay money to Implenia voluntarily.

Implenia emphasizes that it always pays on time, but admits to delays in the event of performance problems or on the balance sheet date. Show more

According to an investigation by Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS), Implenia, Switzerland's largest construction company, is using dubious methods to put pressure on its suppliers.

According to RTS, suppliers and subcontractors have been expressing their displeasure about late payments for years. One anonymous supplier reports delays of up to eight months - without giving reasons. He wishes to remain anonymous for fear of not receiving any further orders.

According to RTS, some companies that were heavily dependent on Implenia even had to file for bankruptcy because they worked almost exclusively for the construction company.

Employees also under pressure

Not only suppliers, but also employees report problematic experiences. At so-called "supplier summits", business partners were asked to voluntarily transfer money to Implenia. "At Implenia, for the first time in my life, I was ashamed of what I was being forced to do," a former employee told RTS. "We were drilled like racehorses."

According to RTS, the then CEO André Wyss explained that Implenia always paid within the agreed deadlines, but that fluctuations could occur on the balance sheet date. The "Supplier Summits" were used to exchange ideas with suppliers and plan collaboration. André Wyss left the company at the end of March 2025.

Implenia emphasizes that payments are generally made on time, but that the quality of services and adherence to deadlines could delay payments.

