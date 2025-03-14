Protected by the police, the demonstration against Weidel and the AfD marches past Einsiedeln Abbey. Bild: sda

An advertisement in a local newspaper causes heated discussions in Einsiedeln SZ. An ex-judge reveals himself to be an AfD and Alice Weidel fan and criticizes the demonstration "Against the shift to the right".

Huge uproar in Einsiedeln SZ over an advertisement in the local newspaper.

An ex-district judge sharply attacks the participants in a demonstration against the right.

These statements provoke fierce opposition from the people of Einsiedeln. Show more

AfD leader Alice Weidel is not only highly controversial in Germany, the German politician is also causing a stir in Einsiedeln SZ. The trigger: an advertisement by former district judge Oswald Rohner in the local newspaper "Einsiedler Anzeiger".

In the advertisement, Rohner addresses the AfD leader directly as "Dear Dr. Weidel" and then gets upset about the counter-demonstration on 22 February in Einsiedeln, at which over 200 people demonstrated against the right.

"Non-locals" wanted to "put Weidel down as a Nazi in words and pictures", and this "uninvited left-wing horde" was booed by the people of Einsiedeln, explains Rohner, adding: "We didn't invite these politically misinformed yahoos."

These statements have provoked fierce opposition from the people of Einsiedeln, as the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reports. Letters to the editor speak of "bottomless impudence". The comment is "inaccurate and presumptuous". There is also criticism that Rohner is speaking on behalf of the residents of Einsiedeln, some of whom were at the demonstration themselves.

Rohner is already known for such actions: Back in 2021, he placed an advertisement against the Covid-19 law. In it, he spoke of "abuse of power" and "coronavirus dictatorship", writes the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. After his time as a judge, Rohner is unlikely to retire for good - the next ad is sure to come.