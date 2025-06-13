Herbert Bolliger, who headed Migros from 2005 to 2017, has died at the age of 71. KEYSTONE

Herbert Bolliger, who shaped Migros for many years, has died at the age of 71. He leaves behind a significant legacy in the Swiss economy.

Herbert Bolliger, Migros CEO for many years, has died at the age of 71 and was considered one of the company's defining personalities.

During his tenure from 2005 to 2017, he modernized Migros, initiated major acquisitions such as Denner and Digitec/Galaxus and successfully positioned it against discounters such as Aldi and Lidl.

Bolliger was known for his modesty and family values, remained committed to the Migros ideals even after his retirement and leaves behind a lasting business legacy. Show more

Herbert Bolliger, the former CEO of Migros, has died at the age of 71, as reported by the "Luzerner Zeitung". Bolliger, who is regarded as one of the most influential figures in the history of Migros, was known for his modesty and strong ties to his family.

Bolliger began his career at Migros in 1983 as a controller and, after a brief stint at Portland-Cement, returned in 1987 to remain with the company until his retirement. He steadily climbed the career ladder and was finally appointed Group CEO of the Federation of Migros Cooperatives in 2005.

During his tenure, he led Migros into a new digital age and negotiated major acquisitions such as Denner and Digitec/Galaxus.

German discounters and shopping tourism

Despite his successes, Bolliger always remained down-to-earth, which was also reflected in his spartanly furnished office. His modesty was deeply rooted in his personality and was shaped by his family background. His father worked as a butcher, and Bolliger himself studied business administration at the University of Zurich.

Bolliger was not only a successful manager, but also a committed family man. He had two children with his wife Beatrice, and he attached great importance to spending time with his family. He usually made public appearances in the company of his wife, and cultural events were a matter close to the couple's hearts.

During his tenure at Migros, Bolliger was confronted with the challenge of managing the market entry of German discounters Lidl and Aldi in Switzerland. He spoke openly about the effects of the price war on the economy and sharply criticized the discounters' practices. This openness was atypical for the industry, where competitors were normally referred to as "rivals".

Significant legacy in the Swiss economy

After his resignation in 2017, Bolliger largely withdrew from the public eye, but in 2022 he once again spoke out publicly against the lifting of the ban on alcohol sales at Migros. This action underlined his continued commitment to Migros' values.

Under Bolliger's leadership, Migros' sales rose from CHF 20 billion to CHF 27 billion and the number of employees exceeded the 100,000 mark for the first time. Despite the challenges posed by shopping tourism and competition from discounters, Migros remained successful under his leadership.