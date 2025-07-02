The Aargau cantonal police are still searching for the alleged perpetrator. Symbolbild: Keystone

In Brittnau AG, a woman was attacked with a knife by her ex-partner during a walk. The 47-year-old was seriously injured and taken to hospital. The perpetrator is on the run.

Dominik Müller

The crime scene was a footpath near the Wiggerhöfe in Brittnau AG. Passers-by came across a woman bleeding heavily there at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, as the Aargau cantonal police reported in a press release.

The emergency services were alerted and took the 47-year-old woman to hospital with deep cuts to her face. She had to be operated on there immediately and is out of danger.

According to initial findings, the woman had been out for a walk when her ex-partner suddenly appeared and stabbed her with a knife. The exact circumstances of the crime are still unclear.

The suspect, a 46-year-old Irishman, is still on the run despite an intensive manhunt by several patrols of the Aargau cantonal police and the Zofingen regional police. The cantonal police have begun their investigation. The public prosecutor's office is conducting a criminal investigation.