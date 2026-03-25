How much money the ex-police officer stole from the parking meter is unclear before the start of the trial. Picture: Keystone

An ex-police officer has to answer to the Baselland Criminal Court on Wednesday. He is alleged to have embezzled income from a parking meter for decades and gambled it away in casinos.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 67-year-old ex-policeman from Laufen BL is on trial for allegedly embezzling income from a parking meter over a period of years.

The alleged amount of the offense is disputed and, according to the indictment, ranges from at least 82,000 to 487,000 francs.

In addition to the exact amount of the loss, questions of the statute of limitations and the legal classification as embezzlement or theft are central to the proceedings. Show more

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10.06 a.m. "Looting began as early as 2003" In 2003 and 2005, the accused had paid significantly less parking meter income into the account of the city of Laufen than in the previous year. According to the public prosecutor, this suggests that the start of the looting took place during this period - although the prosecution assumes that the fraud began in 2003. The accused had dated the start of the offense to 2005 in order to be able to claim a lower offense amount today. However, the public prosecutor admits that this assumption is based on circumstantial evidence - and not on hard facts.

10 a.m. How much money did the accused loot? "Today, the main issue is the amount of money that the accused embezzled," said the public prosecutor. The public prosecutor's office assumes that the amount is in the region of several hundred thousand francs.

9.58 a.m. Now the public prosecutor speaks The trial continues. The pleas of the individual parties are now due. The public prosecutor begins.

9.27 a.m. "I just did it because nobody noticed" "Your friend and helper - the police are actually there to help the public," the judge explains before interrupting the evidence proceedings. When asked how he had dealt with this moral conflict, the defendant replied: "I just did it because nobody noticed." He already had a guilty conscience, "but I didn't want to blow the whistle". The trial is interrupted until 9.50 a.m. for a break.

9.21 a.m. Questioning ends without testimony Because the ex-policeman makes it clear that he does not want to answer any questions about the allegations, the criminal court judge cuts the matter short and ends the questioning on the merits.

9.19 a.m. Statute of limitations of 15 years applies In the indictment, the public prosecutor's office attributes the start of the offense to the year 2003 - in the preliminary questioning, the defendant stated the year 2005. The judge wants to clarify this difference, but does not receive an answer on this topic either. However, even before the questioning, the judge informed the parties present that, in the opinion of the court, all possible offenses prior to March 26, 2011 are time-barred anyway.

9.15 a.m. Accused refuses to testify "The big issue that is still unresolved in the files is the total amount they took from the parking meter," says the criminal court judge. However, the accused does not want to make any statements on this subject. The ex-policeman also does not want to say anything about the intended use of the money taken.

9.01 a.m. Now the ex-policeman speaks The evidentiary proceedings begin with the questioning of the accused. "When it came out, it caused a wave," says the now 67-year-old ex-policeman by way of introduction. Today, he only goes to the casino once or twice a month at most - and when he does, he only plays on machines with a maximum stake of two francs. He also used to sit down at the poker and blackjack table. "Back then, I went to the casino up to three times a week," says the accused. He felt an urge at the time, but today he can play "for fun".

8.53 a.m. Trial begins There is great interest in the trial. Around 30 spectators and media representatives are present at the criminal justice center in Muttenz BL. The start of the trial was delayed by almost 15 minutes, probably due to the large crowd. Now everyone is seated in the courtroom. Court President Barbara Grange opens the trial. Show more

A long-serving police officer from Laufen is under suspicion of having diverted money from a parking meter and gambled it away over a period of years.

On Wednesday, the 67-year-old will stand trial at the Baselland Criminal Court. According to the public prosecutor, during his 22 years of service he regularly failed to hand over the full amount of money from a central parking meter. Instead, he allegedly stole cash and gambled it away in casinos in Courrendlin JU and Basel.

It is still unclear when the alleged irregularities were discovered. All that is known is that the man spent several hours in police custody in September 2022. He is presumed innocent.

How great is the damage really?

At the heart of the proceedings is the question of the actual amount of the offense. According to the public prosecutor, between 20,000 and 50,000 francs are said to have been diverted each year. The indictment mentions at least CHF 82,000, but also mentions a total amount of up to CHF 487,000.

The city of Laufen is apparently expecting even more: it is demanding the return of around 538,000 francs. The decisive factor in court is likely to be the amount that can actually be proven.

Statute of limitations also becomes an issue

The question of the statute of limitations is also legally explosive. The charge is qualified embezzlement - an offense punishable by up to ten years in prison. This extends the statute of limitations to 15 years. Acts committed before March 2011 could therefore already be time-barred.

In addition, the public prosecutor's office has filed a contingent charge of commercial theft. The decisive factor here could be whether it is legally considered embezzlement or theft.

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