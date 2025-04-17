Steffi Buchli is leaving the Ringier media house after five years. (archive picture) Linkedin

Ringier Media Switzerland is reorganizing: Markus Wirth will become COO, while Rolf Cavalli will take over as editor-in-chief of Blick. Responsibility for content will be borne by the COO in future.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Markus Wirth will become the new COO of Ringier Media Switzerland from fall 2025 and will also assume responsibility for content strategy and business transformation.

Steffi Buchli is leaving the company after a transition phase.

CEO Ladina Heimgartner acknowledges her contribution to the digital transformation and content strategy.

Rolf Cavalli becomes the new Editor-in-Chief of Blick, while Roman Sigrist takes on the new role of Head of Business & AI Transformation. Show more

There are personnel changes at Ringier Media Switzerland. Markus Wirth, who previously worked as Chief Operating Officer at the Goldbach Group, will take on the role of COO at Ringier Media Switzerland from fall 2025. With over 25 years of experience in digital transformation and innovation, he brings extensive expertise to the role. This was reported on Thursday by "Persoenlich.com".

Steffi Buchli, currently Chief Content Officer and member of the Executive Board, will leave the company after a transition phase. Over the past five years, she has driven the digital transformation of Blick Sport and was instrumental in the development of Ringier Medien Schweiz, according to a statement from the Group. She indicated on LinkedIn that her future plans are "promising".

CEO praises Steffi Buchli

Ladina Heimgartner, CEO of Ringier Media Switzerland, praises Buchli's commitment and her entrepreneurial spirit. She emphasizes that Buchli has played a key role in the development of the content strategy and thanks her for her courage to embrace change and her visionary leadership.

With the reorganization, Markus Wirth will not only take on the traditional tasks of a COO, but also responsibility for the content strategy and its implementation. His area of responsibility includes the content and media creation hub, print sales, customer service and business transformation.

Rolf Cavalli takes over as head of Blick

Roman Sigrist, the previous COO, will take over the newly created position of Head of Business & AI Transformation after a transition phase. This role is intended to support the strategic realignment of the company.

Rolf Cavalli becomes the new Editor-in-Chief of Blick. Blick

Rolf Cavalli, previously Deputy Chief Content Officer, is to become the new Editor-in-Chief of Blick. Together with Sandro Inguscio, the Chief Digital Officer, he will manage the Blick newsroom. Andreas Dietrich and Reza Rafi will retain their current roles as editors-in-chief of Blick Print and SonntagsBlick.

The strategic realignment of Ringier Media Switzerland aims to establish the company as the leading media house in Switzerland. With a broad range of topics and a strong reach, RMS wants to continue to be an attractive partner for advertising customers.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.