The Federal Supreme Court recently dismissed an appeal by Pierin Vincenz against a ruling by the High Court of Appenzell Ausserrhoden. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

Former Raiffeisen boss Pierin Vincenz must pay a fine of almost one million Swiss francs for tax evasion. The Federal Supreme Court has dismissed his appeal against a corresponding ruling by the Appenzell Ausserrhoden High Court.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Former Raiffeisen boss Pierin Vincenz must pay a fine of almost one million Swiss francs for tax evasion. The Federal Supreme Court dismissed an appeal against this at the beginning of May. In doing so, it confirmed a ruling by the Appenzell Ausserrhoden High Court.

The "SonntagsZeitung" newspaper first reported that former Raiffeisen boss Pierin Vincenz must pay a fine of almost one million francs for tax evasion. A corresponding ruling by the Federal Supreme Court on May 1, 2026 is also available to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Ausserrhoden only examined after criminal proceedings in Zurich

In April 2025, the Appenzell Ausserrhoden High Court ruled that Pierin Vincenz had not paid the correct tax on CHF 3.4 million between 2012 and 2015 and issued a fine of CHF 980,000 for tax evasion. Vincenz lodged an appeal against this ruling. This was dismissed by the Federal Supreme Court at the beginning of May. As the appellant, Vincenz must also pay the court costs of CHF 12,500.

The tax proceedings by the Ausserrhodian authorities against Vincenz were not known until recently. They had become aware of the suspicion of tax evasion because criminal proceedings were underway against the ex-banker in Zurich.

The Zurich public prosecutor's office is accusing him and his long-standing business partner Beat Stocker of mismanagement, commercial fraud, embezzlement, falsification of documents and unfair competition.