Ueli Schmezer (SP) moves up to the National Council. (archive picture) sda

Former SRF presenter Ueli Schmezer has been a member of the National Council since Tuesday. The 63-year-old wants to stand up for consumers in particular.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The National Council has two new members from the canton of Bern. Fabienne Stämpfli (GLP) and Ueli Schmezer (SP) took the oath of office on Tuesday. They succeed Matthias Aebischer (SP) and Melanie Mettler (GLP).

Aebischer and Mettler were elected to Bern's city government in the fall; they took up their new posts at the beginning of the year.

Mettler's successor, Fabienne Stämpfli, is an environmental engineer by profession. She is 32 years old and lives in Oberhofen on Lake Thun. According to a press release issued by the GLP at the weekend, she intends to champion the interests of young people in parliament.

The new Bernese SP National Councillor is 63-year-old former SRF broadcaster Ueli Schmezer from the city of Bern. He was the face of the program "Kassensturz" for almost 25 years and worked for SRF for a total of 37 years.

According to a statement from the SP, the journalist, lawyer, lecturer and musician focuses on the political rights of consumers. He also wants to campaign for these in the National Council.