The man remains in custody. David Young/dpa

A former SVP councillor from Aargau has already been in pre-trial detention for two years. Now the compulsory measures court has extended his pre-trial detention by a further six months. The 57-year-old is accused of sexual abuse of children - the presumption of innocence applies.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A former SVP councillor from Aargau will remain in custody until the end of March 2026.

The 57-year-old is suspected of having committed sexual acts with children.

If charged, he faces up to five years in prison. Show more

The Aargau public prosecutor's office has confirmed that the pre-trial detention of a former SVP politician will be extended. The compulsory measures court ruled that the 57-year-old must remain in custody until the end of March 2026. He has been in custody since the fall of 2023.

The public prosecutor's office did not provide any further information on the status of the proceedings or the ongoing investigations. Should charges be brought, the authorities will inform the public.

Man faces years in prison

The case has been making headlines since his arrest. The chief public prosecutor's office had already made it public two years ago that the man was being prosecuted for sexual acts with children. Andreas Glarner, then president of the SVP in Aargau, called on him to resign from the party immediately after the investigation became public.

According to the Swiss Code of Criminal Procedure, pre-trial detention may not last longer than the expected prison sentence. In this particular case, the man could receive up to five years in prison if convicted. If the investigation drags on, the canton of Aargau could be liable to pay compensation in the event of an acquittal.

Until then, the presumption of innocence continues to apply.