Two construction workers suffered life-threatening injuries during demolition work on a building site in Baar ZG on Wednesday morning. A construction excavator with additional scaffolding had fallen around ten meters into the ground.
The 41-year-old and the 57-year-old were flown by rescue helicopter to hospitals outside the canton after first aid by the Zug rescue service, as the Zug law enforcement authorities announced on Wednesday. The exact circumstances of the accident are under investigation.