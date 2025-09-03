  1. Residential Customers
Baar ZG Excavator plunges to the ground - two workers critically injured

SDA

3.9.2025 - 11:54

For reasons still to be clarified, a construction excavator plunged around ten meters into the ground, injuring two construction workers.
Keystone

A serious accident occurred on a construction site in Baar ZG on Wednesday morning. A construction excavator plunged around ten meters into the ground - two workers suffered life-threatening injuries.

Keystone-SDA

03.09.2025, 11:54

03.09.2025, 12:02

blue News summarizes for you

  • In Baar ZG, a construction excavator and scaffolding fell around ten meters
  • Two construction workers aged 41 and 57 were critically injured
  • Both men were flown by helicopter to hospitals outside the canton
Two construction workers suffered life-threatening injuries during demolition work on a building site in Baar ZG on Wednesday morning. A construction excavator with additional scaffolding had fallen around ten meters into the ground.

The 41-year-old and the 57-year-old were flown by rescue helicopter to hospitals outside the canton after first aid by the Zug rescue service, as the Zug law enforcement authorities announced on Wednesday. The exact circumstances of the accident are under investigation.

